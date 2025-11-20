Penguins to Hold ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Night on Friday, November 21 Against the Minnesota Wild

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins, in partnership with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, November 21 when the team faces off against the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. The event is part of the NHL’s league-wide initiative to raise awareness and support for those impacted by cancer.

The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer knit beanie presented by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com/penguins.

Mystery autographed pucks, signed by members of the current roster, along with warmup pucks used during pre-game, will be available for purchase behind Section 104 with proceeds supporting UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. As part of the NHL’s “I Fight For” campaign, fans can also pick up dedication cards on the concourse behind Section 104 to recognize their loved ones.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation will host a Hockey Fights Cancer auction from November 21 at 12:00 PM through December 1 at 12:00 PM, with exclusive items available at pens.givesmart.com.

People impacted by cancer will be honored throughout the game, including during the National Anthem, on the Fanboni and Zamboni between periods, high-fiving the players after warmups, as well as during a special moment when a local youth cancer survivor will ring the commemorative bell in celebration of Hockey Fights Cancer.

Children affected by cancer and their families will be guests in the Crosby charity suite. UPMC will also welcome cancer patients and survivors to their suite for the game.

PensGear will have special Hockey Fights Cancer themed merchandise available in-store at PPG Paints Arena and online here.

Penguins players are also participating in the NHL’s “Movember” campaign, growing mustaches throughout November to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research. Fans can support their favorite players by donating at https://us.movember.com/team/2349586.

Tickets for Friday’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night and all Penguins home games are on sale now at pittsburghpenguins.com. Routine cancer screenings are an important part of prevention and early detection. For more information, visit UPMC Hillman Cancer Center’s website.

