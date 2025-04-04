McGroarty Scores First NHL Goal, Koivunen Gets First NHL Point

When the Penguins pulled Tristan Jarry for the extra attacker on Thursday in St. Louis, the coaching staff had rookies Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen out with Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell and Erik Karlsson during 6-on-5 play.

The young forwards rewarded that trust and took advantage of their opportunity.

McGroarty scored his first NHL goal with 23.5 seconds left in regulation, with Koivunen recording the primary assist for his first NHL point after making his debut on Sunday.

“It was pretty cool, especially at that point in the game, versus a team like that, and how hot they are,” said McGroarty, who leapt into the glass with an emotional celebration after the puck crossed the line. “It was pretty cool for Ville and I to do that on the same goal. We might have to split the puck in half, I'm not sure.”

However, Koivunen was content with McGroarty keeping it.

“I’m really happy for him. It’s a big goal,” Koivunen said.