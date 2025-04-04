McGroarty Scores First NHL Goal, Koivunen Gets First NHL Point

McGroarty Koivunen
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

When the Penguins pulled Tristan Jarry for the extra attacker on Thursday in St. Louis, the coaching staff had rookies Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen out with Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell and Erik Karlsson during 6-on-5 play.

The young forwards rewarded that trust and took advantage of their opportunity.

McGroarty scored his first NHL goal with 23.5 seconds left in regulation, with Koivunen recording the primary assist for his first NHL point after making his debut on Sunday.

“It was pretty cool, especially at that point in the game, versus a team like that, and how hot they are,” said McGroarty, who leapt into the glass with an emotional celebration after the puck crossed the line. “It was pretty cool for Ville and I to do that on the same goal. We might have to split the puck in half, I'm not sure.”

However, Koivunen was content with McGroarty keeping it.

“I’m really happy for him. It’s a big goal,” Koivunen said.

PIT@STL: McGroarty scores goal against Joel Hofer

The SportsNet Pittsburgh broadcast showed Head Coach Mike Sullivan talking to McGroarty and Koivunen on the bench before overtime, arms around the players, who were sitting side-by-side. They both saw some time in the extra frame before the Blues earned their 11th straight win with a power-play goal.

“If we didn't think they were deserving, we wouldn't put them out there,” Sullivan said. “We think they're making a difference, and so, they're earning their opportunities. Obviously, Rutger gets a super nice goal. Ville makes a nice play. But there was more to it than that.

“Rutger chased the puck down prior to that, where, if we gave them the separation, they might have hit an empty net. They don't, because he puts pressure on it. I thought they were terrific in that circumstance.”

That sequence Sullivan described is what McGroarty does. He plays a power game that’s fueled with passion, hunger and competitiveness, and possesses elite hockey IQ that has allowed McGroarty to do well on a line with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust. Sullivan has compared McGroarty to Nick Bonino in the sense that he doesn’t have blazing speed, but the way Rutger thinks the game allows him to play it at a certain pace.

He logged 18:28 minutes, including 46 seconds of shorthanded time.

“The only reason I haven't used him more (on the penalty kill) is because I'm trying to manage his minutes,” Sullivan said. “He’s playing with Sid on Sid's line. That, in and of itself, is a challenge, because the way Sid plays the game and the way his line plays the game, they don't play easy minutes, they play hard minutes. Then on the perimeter, he's also on one of the power plays.”

McGroarty speaks to the media

McGroarty picked up his first NHL point when Rust scored 3:32 into play, setting up the star winger’s tally. The game opened up in the second period, and St. Louis had a 3-2 lead entering the second intermission.

After the Blues went up 4-2 in the final frame, Koivunen was on the ice when Rickard Rakell got the Penguins back within one, before playing a big role in helping Pittsburgh tie it late.

“It's huge. I think with the opportunity that they have to play some more minutes and play in those key moments of the game, I think that's big,” goaltender Tristan Jarry said. “It'll be a big learning experience for them. And it’s awesome to see Rutger get his first goal there. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and he's going to cherish that forever.”

News Feed

Hard Work and High Spirits: WBS Prepping for Playoffs

Game Preview: 04.03.25 at St. Louis Blues

Acciari’s Relentless Effort Earns Him Unsung Hero Honors

Getting to Know: Connor Dewar

Getting to Know: Conor Timmins

Sidney Crosby and Noel Acciari Receive 2024-25 Penguins Team Awards

Crosby, Malkin… and Ville: A Childhood Dream Fulfilled

Jarry Picks Up Shutout Against Senators

Actor Jeremy Renner takes in Penguins game, praises Crosby as 'legend'

Game Preview: 03.30.25 vs. Ottawa Senators

Rookie Duo Rewarded: Penguins Call Up McGroarty, Koivunen

Penguins Forward Boko Imama Undergoes Successful Surgery

Crosby's Legendary Longevity Fueled by Work Ethic, Teammates

Sidney Crosby Sets NHL Record with 20th Point-Per-Game Season

Captain Consistent

Game Preview: 03.27.25 at Buffalo Sabres

Penguins Have Tough Night in Tampa

Game Preview: 03.25.25 at Tampa Bay Lightning

Surprise Proposal Caps off Perfect Night for Penguins Fan

Rust Sparks Penguins, But Panthers Prevail in Shootout

Murashov Wins 10th Straight, Setting WBS Rookie Record

Game Preview: 03.23.25 at Florida Panthers

Loko for Boko

Game Preview: 03.21.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Crosby on cusp of NHL record 20th season averaging at least point per game

Penguins' Win Streak Ends in Loss to Islanders 

Sweden Bound: Penguins Pumped for 2025 NHL Global Series

2025 Global Series to feature Penguins, Predators in Sweden

Game Preview: 03.18.25 vs. New York Islanders

Penguins Top Devils for Fourth Straight Win

Game Preview: 03.15.25 vs. New Jersey Devils

Penguins to Hold “Penguins Pledge Night” Presented by U. S. Steel on Tuesday, March 18

Penguins Celebrate Inclusivity with Annual Pride Game

New Faces Make Their Mark in Win Over St. Louis

Penguins Sign Forward Avery Hayes to a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.13.25 vs. St. Louis Blues

Penguins Proud of Jarry's Response

Karlsson scores 49 seconds into OT, Penguins defeat Golden Knights

Game Preview: 03.11.25 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Penguins Sign Defenseman Daniel Laatsch to a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Fleury Plays Pittsburgh for the Final Time

Penguins Sign Defenseman Chase Pietila to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.09.25 at Minnesota Wild

Dewar, Timmins Embracing "Great Opportunity" in Pittsburgh

Penguins Gain Skilled Forward in Tommy Novak

Penguins Ready to Shift from Asset Collection to Execution

Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Ryan Shea to a One-Year Contract Extension

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Conor Timmins and Forward Connor Dewar from Toronto in Exchange for a 2025 Fifth-Round Pick

Penguins Acquire Forwards Chase Stillman, Max Graham and a 2027 Third-Round Draft Pick from New Jersey in Exchange for Cody Glass and Jonathan Gruden

Penguins Acquire a 2026 Second-Round Draft Pick and 2027 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Winnipeg in Exchange for Luke Schenn