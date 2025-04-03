Hard Work and High Spirits: WBS Prepping for Playoffs

Whether it’s on the ice or off the ice, these guys truly love spending time with one another. They’re also all rooting for each other. Hayes said the team went to a Charlotte restaurant after their road game against the Checkers on Sunday to watch Ville Koivunen make his NHL debut and Rutger McGroarty skate on a line with the Penguins captain.

It’s funny – McGroarty said how the opportunity was slightly bittersweet, because while he was super excited, he would also love to be battling with his WBS teammates. But Hayes said they don’t want to see Rutger or Ville again for at least a little while.

“We’re the biggest fans when they come up, so it’s amazing watching them here (in Pittsburgh), and hopefully, we don’t get them back until the end of the regular season and we can watch a couple more of their games,” Hayes said.

In the meantime, the WBS crew is focused on honing a stiffer, playoff-style of hockey that should serve them well in the coming weeks.

“There’s not many teams that can match our skill level. We can all skate, and personally, I feel like we can play any style of game, a gritty game… we’re learning to play a gritty game right now, but I’m confident that we can come playoff time,” Hayes said. “I’m just super excited. We have a close team, which helps, so I’m excited.”

Other WBS-related notables...

WELL-DESERVED

Hayes is a fantastic story. The 22-year-old forward, who was undrafted, inked his first NHL contract last month after originally signing an AHL contract with WBS prior to the 2023-24 season. It’s similar to how two-time Stanley Cup Champion Conor Sheary started his career.

“He’s worked and earned everything that he’s gotten,” Kessel said. “He’s a great kid. He’s a really good player. He’s an all-around player that he can kind of do everything. He has a knack for scoring. He’ll fight somebody six, seven inches taller than him. It’s tough to find a player like him. We’re at a point where if you’re the player that’s playing best or whoever needs the call-up and you’re on an AHL deal, we’ll turn it into an NHL deal, and Avery’s earned that.”