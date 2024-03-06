Welcome to the 2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker, the official list of completed trades since July 1, 2023. This is your one-stop shop for news, analysis and reaction from around the NHL as teams position themselves for the present and beyond.
2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
Official deals since July 1, 2023
© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
MARCH 5: Vegas Golden Knights acquire forward Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals for a 2nd-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a 4th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Mantha traded to Golden Knights by Capitals for 2 draft picks
MARCH 1: New Jersey Devils acquire defenseman Kurtis MacDermid from the Colorado Avalanche for forward prospect Zakhar Bardakov and a 7th-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. | MacDermid traded to Devils by Avalanche
FEBRUARY 29: Toronto Maple Leafs acquire defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin in a three-team trade with the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes. Anaheim receives Toronto’s 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Carolina receives Toronto’s 6th-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and Toronto receives Carolina forward prospect Kirill Slepets. | Maple Leafs acquire Lyubushkin from Ducks in 3-team trade
FEBRUARY 28: Dallas Stars acquire defenseman Chris Tanev and goalie prospect Cole Brady in a three-team trade with the Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils. Calgary receives defenseman prospect Artem Grushnikov and Dallas' 2nd-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and conditional 3rd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. New Jersey gets Dallas' 4th-round pick in 2026. | Tanev traded to Stars in 3-team trade with Flames, Devils
FEBRUARY 22: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire forward Emil Bemstrom from the Columbus Blue Jackets for forward Alex Nylander and a conditional 6th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Bemstrom traded to Penguins by Blue Jackets
FEBRUARY 2: Winnipeg Jets acquire forward Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens for a 1st-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional 3rd-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. | Monahan traded to Jets by Canadiens
JANUARY 31: Vancouver Canucks acquire forward Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames for forward Andrei Kuzmenko, the rights to unsigned defenseman prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a 1st-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. | Lindholm traded to Canucks by Flames for Kuzmenko
JANUARY 25: Minnesota Wild acquire defenseman Will Butcher from the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Maxim Cajkovic | Butcher traded to Wild by Penguins
JANUARY 11: Montreal Canadiens acquire forward Filip Cederqvist from the Buffalo Sabres for future considerations. | Cederqvist traded to Canadiens by Sabres
JANUARY 8: Anaheim Ducks acquire forward Cutter Gauthier from the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2nd-round Draft pick in 2025. | Gauthier traded to Ducks for Drysdale
JANUARY 6: Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Rem Pitlick from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional 7th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Pitlick traded to Blackhawks by Penguins
DECEMBER 15: Seattle Kraken acquire forward Tomas Tatar from the Colorado Avalanche for a 5th-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. | Tatar traded to Kraken by Avalanche
DECEMBER 15: Vancouver Canucks acquire defenseman Nick Cicek and a 6th-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks for forward Jack Studnicka. | Canucks acquire Cicek by Sharks
DECEMBER 8: New York Islanders acquire defenseman Robert Bortuzzo from the St. Louis Blues for a 7th-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. | Bortuzzo traded to Islanders by Blues
DECEMBER 6: Buffalo Sabres acquire forward Eric Robinson from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a conditional 7th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Robinson traded to Sabres by Blue Jackets
NOVEMBER 30: Vancouver Canucks acquire defenseman Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames for a 3rd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and 5th-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. | Zadorov traded to Canucks by Flames
NOVEMBER 28: Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Anthony Beauvillier from the Vancouver Canucks for a 5th-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. | Beauvillier traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
NOVEMBER 26: New Jersey Devils acquire forward Arnaud Durandeau from the New York Islanders for forward Tyce Thompson. | Durandeau traded to Devils by Islanders
NOVEMBER 8: Minnesota Wild acquire Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 7th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Bogosian traded to Wild by Lightning
NOVEMBER 8: San Jose Sharks acquire defenseman Calen Addison from the Minnesota Wild for forward Adam Raska and a 5th-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. | Addison traded to Sharks by Wild
OCTOBER 10: Carolina Hurricanes acquire forward Callahan Burke from the Colorado Avalanche for defenseman Caleb Jones. | Burke traded to Hurricanes by Avalanche for Jones
OCTOBER 8: Vancouver Canucks acquire forward Sam Lafferty from the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 5th-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. | Lafferty traded to Cancuks by Maple Leafs
SEPTEMBER 19: Vancouver Canucks acquire goalie Casey DeSmith from the Montreal Canadiens for forward Tanner Pearson and a 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | DeSmith traded to Canucks by Canadiens for Pearson
AUGUST 18: Anaheim Ducks acquire defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Buffalo Sabres for a 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Lyubushkin traded to Ducks by Sabres
AUGUST 15: Detroit Red Wings acquire defenseman Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens for Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Petry traded to Red Wings by Canadiens
AUGUST 8: Carolina Hurricanes acquire forward David Kase from the Philadelphia Flyers for forward Massimo Rizzo and a 5th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Kase traded to Hurricanes by Flyers
AUGUST 6: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire defenseman Erik Karlsson, forward Dillon Hamaliuk and a 3rd-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks for forwards Mikael Granlund, Mike Hoffman, defenseman Jan Rutta and a 1st-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. | Karlsson traded to Penguins by Sharks
AUGUST 6: Montreal Canadiens acquire defenseman Jeff Petry, goalie Casey DeSmith, forward Nathan Legare and a 2nd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins for forwards Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick. | Petry traded to Canadiens by Penguins
JULY 9: Detroit Red Wings acquire forward Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators for forward Dominik Kubalik, defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 1st-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a 4th-round pick in the 2024 draft. | DeBrincat traded to Red Wings by Senators
JULY 2: Minnesota Wild acquire forward Pat Maroon and forward Maxim Cajkovic from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 7th-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. | Maroon traded to Wild by Lightning
JULY 2: Winnipeg Jets acquire defenseman Artemi Kniazev from the San Jose Sharks for defenseman Leon Gwanke. | Kniazev traded to Jets by Sharks for Gwanke
JULY 1: San Jose Sharks acquire forward Anthony Duclair from the Florida Panthers for forward Steven Lorentz and a 5th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Duclair traded to Sharks by Panthers for Lorentz, draft pick
JULY 1: New Jersey Devils acquire defenseman Colin Miller from the Dallas Stars for a 5th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. | Miller traded to Devils by Stars
JULY 1: Washington Capitals acquire defenseman Joel Edmundson from the Montreal Canadiens for a 3rd-round pick and a 7th-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. | Edmundson traded to Capitals by Canadiens