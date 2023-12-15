Canucks Acquire Cicek and 6th Round Pick in 2024 from San Jose in Exchange for Studnicka

MicrosoftTeams-image
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club acquired defenceman Nick Cicek and a 6th round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Jack Studnicka.

“We would like to thank Jack for his time with the Vancouver Canucks,” said Allvin. “We wish him the best moving forward and are pleased to add another depth defenceman for Abbotsford to work with and develop.”

Cicek, 23, appeared in 18 games with the San Jose Barracuda (AHL) this season, registering 3 points (1-2-3) and 21 penalty minutes. In 108 career AHL games, all spent with the Barracuda, Cicek has accumulated 31 points (7-24-31) and 121 penalty minutes. 

The 6’3”, 201-pound defenceman has played in 16 NHL games for the San Jose Sharks, collecting four points (0-4-4) and 15 penalty minutes. 

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native originally signed an entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks as an undrafted free agent.

