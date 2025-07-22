Islanders draft Schaefer with No. 1 pick, add forward depth with eye on return to playoffs

Key departures

Noah Dobson, D: Traded to the Montreal Canadiens on June 27 for forward Emil Heineman and two first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft (No. 15, forward Victor Eklund; No. 16, defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson). Dobson had 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games last season, his sixth since the Islanders selected him in the first round (No. 12) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He was a restricted free agent and signed an eight-year, $76 million contract with Montreal. … Mike Reilly, D: Signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes July 1. Acquired off waivers by the Islanders on Nov. 25, 2023, Reilly had two assists in 18 games last season, missing time with a heart defect that required surgery. … Matt Martin, F: Retired from the NHL on June 24 and was named special assistant to Darche. He had two assists in 32 games for the Islanders last season and played 14 of his 16 NHL seasons with New York. … Lou Lamoriello, general manager: The Hockey Hall of Fame executive, who was hired as GM prior to the 2018-19 season, did not have his contract renewed after seven seasons. The Islanders went 268-195-71 under Lamoriello, qualifying for the playoffs five times, including back-to-back trips to the third round in 2020 and 2021.

On the cusp

Matthew Schaefer, D: Selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer said his goal is to make the NHL roster. If he doesn't, he will likely return to Erie of the Ontario Hockey League unless he chooses to go to the NCAA. The 17-year-old had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 17 games for Erie before he sustained a season-ending collarbone injury in December. … Calum Ritchie, F: Acquired from the Avalanche along with defenseman Oliver Kylington and two draft picks in a trade for forwards Brock Nelson and William Dufour on March 6, Ritchie had 70 points (15 goals, 55 assists) in 44 games for Oshawa of the OHL last season. The 20-year-old made the Avalanche roster out of camp last season but was sent back to juniors after scoring one goal in seven games.

What they still need

Another forward to play with Bo Horvat on the top line or Mathew Barzal on the second. Simon Holmstrom had a breakout season with 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 75 games, but the 24-year-old’s hesitancy to shoot could hold him back from reaching his potential as a top-six forward. Shabanov should help the offense but may not be an elite shooter. Anthony Duclair got off to a strong start with two goals and one assist in three games after signing a four-year contract July 1, 2024, but a groin injury impacted the rest of the season. Duclair did return after a 28-game absence but was not the same and eventually took a leave of absence. He is expected to be ready for training camp but remains a question mark.

They said it

"Every day, my focus will be to improve the New York Islanders and make us a winning organization. I want this team to be a perennial playoff team and to go for the Stanley Cup. That's the goal. It's not always a straight line, but every single day, every decision I make will be not for Mathieu Darche, not for anybody else, but the best thing for the New York Islanders. I'm really excited about that." -- general manager Mathieu Darche

EDGE stat to watch

Sorokin was one of four at his position to rank in the top 10 of saves from each major shot location region: he was tied for second in high-danger saves (375), 10th in mid-range saves (395) and fourth in long-range saves (372). The only other goalies to accomplish that feat were Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Lukas Dostal of the Anaheim Ducks. Sorokin also ranked highly in high-danger save percentage (.828; ninth) and games with a save percentage greater than .900 (36; fourth). -- Troy Perlowitz