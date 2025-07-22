Islanders draft Schaefer with No. 1 pick, add forward depth with eye on return to playoffs

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the New York Islanders:

2024-25 season: 35-35-12, sixth in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Jonathan Drouin, F: The 30-year-old signed a two-year contract on July 1 and is expected to play on the top line. Drouin sustained two injuries with the Colorado Avalanche last season, finishing with 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 43 regular-season games and three assists in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games. … Maxim Shabanov, F: The 24-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 2. He had 67 points (23 goals, 44 assists) in 65 games for Chelyabinsk Traktor of the Kontinental Hockey League last season and is expected to play a middle-six role and see some time on the power play. … David Rittich, G: The 32-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1 and could serve as Ilya Sorokin's backup if Semyon Varlamov (lower-body injury) isn't available for the start of the season. In 34 games with the Los Angeles Kings last season, Rittich was 16-14-2 with a 2.84 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage. ... Mathieu Darche, general manager: The 48-year-old was an assistant GM with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2022-25 following three seasons as Lightning director of hockey operations. He won the Stanley Cup with them in 2020 and 2021.

DAL@COL: Drouin blasts it past Oettinger and extends the Avalanche's lead to 3-1 in the 2nd

Key departures

Noah Dobson, D: Traded to the Montreal Canadiens on June 27 for forward Emil Heineman and two first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft (No. 15, forward Victor Eklund; No. 16, defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson). Dobson had 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games last season, his sixth since the Islanders selected him in the first round (No. 12) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He was a restricted free agent and signed an eight-year, $76 million contract with Montreal. … Mike Reilly, D: Signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes July 1. Acquired off waivers by the Islanders on Nov. 25, 2023, Reilly had two assists in 18 games last season, missing time with a heart defect that required surgery. … Matt Martin, F: Retired from the NHL on June 24 and was named special assistant to Darche. He had two assists in 32 games for the Islanders last season and played 14 of his 16 NHL seasons with New York. … Lou Lamoriello, general manager: The Hockey Hall of Fame executive, who was hired as GM prior to the 2018-19 season, did not have his contract renewed after seven seasons. The Islanders went 268-195-71 under Lamoriello, qualifying for the playoffs five times, including back-to-back trips to the third round in 2020 and 2021.

On the cusp

Matthew Schaefer, D: Selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Schaefer said his goal is to make the NHL roster. If he doesn't, he will likely return to Erie of the Ontario Hockey League unless he chooses to go to the NCAA. The 17-year-old had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 17 games for Erie before he sustained a season-ending collarbone injury in December. … Calum Ritchie, F: Acquired from the Avalanche along with defenseman Oliver Kylington and two draft picks in a trade for forwards Brock Nelson and William Dufour on March 6, Ritchie had 70 points (15 goals, 55 assists) in 44 games for Oshawa of the OHL last season. The 20-year-old made the Avalanche roster out of camp last season but was sent back to juniors after scoring one goal in seven games.

What they still need

Another forward to play with Bo Horvat on the top line or Mathew Barzal on the second. Simon Holmstrom had a breakout season with 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 75 games, but the 24-year-old’s hesitancy to shoot could hold him back from reaching his potential as a top-six forward. Shabanov should help the offense but may not be an elite shooter. Anthony Duclair got off to a strong start with two goals and one assist in three games after signing a four-year contract July 1, 2024, but a groin injury impacted the rest of the season. Duclair did return after a 28-game absence but was not the same and eventually took a leave of absence. He is expected to be ready for training camp but remains a question mark.

They said it

"Every day, my focus will be to improve the New York Islanders and make us a winning organization. I want this team to be a perennial playoff team and to go for the Stanley Cup. That's the goal. It's not always a straight line, but every single day, every decision I make will be not for Mathieu Darche, not for anybody else, but the best thing for the New York Islanders. I'm really excited about that." -- general manager Mathieu Darche

EDGE stat to watch

Sorokin was one of four at his position to rank in the top 10 of saves from each major shot location region: he was tied for second in high-danger saves (375), 10th in mid-range saves (395) and fourth in long-range saves (372). The only other goalies to accomplish that feat were Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Lukas Dostal of the Anaheim Ducks. Sorokin also ranked highly in high-danger save percentage (.828; ninth) and games with a save percentage greater than .900 (36; fourth). -- Troy Perlowitz

NYI@PHI: Sorokin blocks Cates' point-blank blast with his stick shaft

Fantasy spin

Regardless of whether Schaefer makes the roster this season, defenseman Tony DeAngelo could be a deep sleeper. DeAngelo had 19 points (four goals, 15 assists), four power-play assists and 76 shots on goal in 35 games last season and led New York with 23:21 of ice time per game. DeAngelo, who ranked in the 84th percentile among defensemen in offensive zone time percentage (44.2) and in the 81st percentile in total miles skated on the power play (15.10), could be the Islanders' full-time power-play quarterback after Dobson was traded. -- Chris Meaney

Projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Maxim Shabanov

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Casey Cizikas -- Emil Heineman

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

