Penguins Acquire Forward Kevin Hayes and a 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick From St. Louis

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Kevin Hayes and a 2025 second-round draft pick (St. Louis’) from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Hayes is signed through the 2025-26 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $7,142,857. Philadelphia is retaining 50% of Hayes’ salary from a previous trade.

The 6-foot-5, 216-pound Hayes has 713 games of NHL experience split between St. Louis, Philadelphia, Winnipeg and the New York Rangers where he’s notched 168 goals, 247 assists, 415 points and 25 game-winning goals. The 32-year-old’s best season came in the 2018-19 campaign where he set career highs in assists (36) and points (55) in 71 games. Hayes has hit the 20-goal plateau twice (2017-18, ’19-20) and the 50-point plateau twice (2018-19, ’22-23) and served as an alternate captain all four of his seasons in Philadelphia (2019-23).

A native of Dorchester, Massachusetts, Hayes has represented the United States at the international level at the 2014, ’17 and ‘24 World Championship.

Prior to being drafted by Chicago in the first round (24th overall) in 2010 NHL Draft, Hayes enjoyed a four-year collegiate career at Boston College from 2010-14 and was a member of their national championship team in 2012.