Lightning acquire F Lukas Svejkovsky from Pittsburgh

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Lukas Svejkovsky from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Bennett MacArthur, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Svejkovsky, 22, played in 30 games with the East Coast Hockey League’s Wheeling Nailers last season, recording 16 goals and 37 points. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward also played in 19 games with the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and tallied two goals and four points. He was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the fourth-round, 108th overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft.