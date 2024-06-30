Lightning acquire F Lukas Svejkovsky from Pittsburgh

Svejkovsky was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft

Svejkovsky
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Lukas Svejkovsky from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Bennett MacArthur, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Svejkovsky, 22, played in 30 games with the East Coast Hockey League’s Wheeling Nailers last season, recording 16 goals and 37 points. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward also played in 19 games with the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and tallied two goals and four points. He was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the fourth-round, 108th overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Lightning acquire F Jake Guentzel from Carolina

Lightning make seven picks during Day 2 of 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select G Harrison Meneghin with the 206th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Noah Steen with the 199th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Joe Connor with the 195th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Kaden Pitre with the 181st overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Joona Saarelainen with the 149th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select F Hagen Burrows with the 128th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning select D Jan Golicic with the 118th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Lightning acquire two draft picks from Los Angeles

Lightning acquire D J.J. Moser, F Conor Geekie & two draft picks from Utah

Lightning announce 2024 Development Camp Schedule

Lightning enter 2024 NHL Draft with five picks

The Great North American Hockey Tour

Lightning announce 2024 preseason schedule, presented by Florida Blue

Lightning re-sign F Gage Goncalves to a one-year, two-way contract

Lightning re-sign forward Gabriel Fortier to a one-year, two-way contract

Xbox, 500 Feet of Extension Cord and the Unsung Heroes of the 2004 Stanley Cup Ticket Line