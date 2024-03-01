Maple Leafs acquire Lyubushkin from Ducks in 3-team trade

Defenseman has 4 assists in 55 games this season; Hurricanes also involved in deal

ilya_022924

© Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Ilya Lyubushkin was acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs from the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday in a three-team trade also involving the Carolina Hurricanes.

Anaheim received Toronto’s third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Carolina received Toronto’s sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and Toronto received Carolina forward prospect Kirill Slepets.

It will be the second stint in Toronto for Lyubushkin, a 29-year-old defenseman who played 31 games for Maple Leafs in the 2021-22 season. 

He is the final season of a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.75 million he signed with the Buffalo Sabres on July 13, 2022, and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. 

Anaheim will retain 50 percent of his salary, and Carolina will retain 50 percent of his remaining salary.

The NHL Tonight crew on the Lyubushkin trade

Lyubushkin had four assists for the Ducks in 55 games this season. He has 43 points (five goals, 38 assists) in 334 NHL games for the Arizona Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Sabres and Ducks, and one assist in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games. 

After going undrafted, he played four seasons for the Coyotes before they traded him to the Maple Leafs on Feb. 19, 2022. 

He joins a Toronto team that is allowing an average of 3.15 goals per game, 13th-most in the NHL. 

Slepets, a 24-year-old who was selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round (No. 152) of the 2019 NHL Draft, has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 46 games this season for Amur Khabarovsk of the Kontinental Hockey League. He is unsigned.

