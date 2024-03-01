Maple Leafs acquire Lyubushkin from Ducks in 3-team trade

Ilya Lyubushkin was acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs from the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday in a three-team trade also involving the Carolina Hurricanes.

Anaheim received Toronto’s third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Carolina received Toronto’s sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and Toronto received Carolina forward prospect Kirill Slepets.

It will be the second stint in Toronto for Lyubushkin, a 29-year-old defenseman who played 31 games for Maple Leafs in the 2021-22 season.

He is the final season of a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.75 million he signed with the Buffalo Sabres on July 13, 2022, and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Anaheim will retain 50 percent of his salary, and Carolina will retain 50 percent of his remaining salary.