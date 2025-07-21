Wild add to forward depth with additions of Tarasenko, Sturm

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Minnesota Wild:
2024-25 season: 45-30-7, fourth in Central Division; lost in Western Conference First Round
Key arrivals
Vladimir Tarasenko, F: Acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations June 30. The 33-year-old forward, who had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 80 games last season, has one season remaining on a two-year contract he signed with Detroit on July 3, 2024. Tarasenko has 662 points (304 goals, 358 assists) in 831 games for the St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers and Red Wings, and 73 points (49 goals, 24 assists) in 121 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He has won the Cup twice, with St. Louis in 2019 and Florida in 2024. ... Nico Sturm, F: The 30-year-old signed a two-year contract on July 1 after he had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 62 games with the San Jose Sharks and Panthers last season, and won the Stanley Cup for the second time (Colorado Avalanche, 2022). Originally signed by the Wild as an undrafted free agent April 1, 2019, Sturm has 92 points (46 goals, 46 assists) in 331 games for the Wild, Avalanche, San Jose Sharks and Panthers, and five points (two goals, three assists) in 30 NHL playoff games. … Danila Yurov, F: The 21-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract May 16 and is expected to start the season with Minnesota. Selected with the No. 24 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Yurov had 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) and was a plus-15 in 46 games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League last season; he was second on the team with a plus-15 rating and tied for fourth in goals.