Lafferty traded to Canucks by Maple Leafs for 5th-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft

28-year-old forward can be unrestricted free agent after this season

Sam Lafferty traded to VAN

© Claus Andersen/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Sam Lafferty was traded to the Vancouver Canucks by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 28-year-old forward can be an unrestricted free agent after this season. He had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 70 games for the Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks last season, including two goals and four assists in 19 games and one goal and two assists in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games after Toronto acquired him in a trade with Chicago on Feb. 27.

"As we work towards becoming a tougher team to play against, Sam will add some grit and sandpaper to our lineup," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "We also like the way he skates and can back players off with his speed. He is a good addition to our forward group and has shown he can also use his speed effectively in a penalty-killing role."

Lafferty has 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) in 210 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs, Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Canucks play their season opener against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNO, SNP)

