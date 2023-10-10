Canes Acquire Burke From Avalanche

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired forward Callahan Burke from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Caleb Jones. Burke has been assigned to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL).

“Callahan is a solid, two-way winger who will add to our organizational depth at forward,” *said Waddell.

Burke, 26, has skated in two career NHL games with Colorado, making his NHL debut on Dec. 7, 2022 against Boston. The 5’10”, 183-pound forward has tallied 74 points (30g, 44a) in 160 career AHL games with Colorado. Burke recorded 88 points (36g, 52a) in 146 career NCAA games with Notre Dame from 2016-20, serving as captain of the Irish during the 2019-20 season.

The Boxborough, Mass., native represented the United States at the 2015 World Junior A Challenge, winning bronze.

Jones, 26, scored one goal in three preseason contests with the Hurricanes in 2023. The 6’1”, 194-pound defenseman has posted 50 points (14g, 36a) in 217 career NHL games with Edmonton and Chicago.