Stars acquire Tanev from Flames in 3-team trade

Chris Tanev was acquired by the Dallas Stars from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday in a three-team trade also involving the New Jersey Devils.

Calgary acquired defenseman prospect Artem Grushnikov and the Stars' second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. If the Stars do not advance to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, then the Flames will not receive the third-round pick.

New Jersey received Dallas' fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Tanev has 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) and a plus-16 rating in 56 games this season. The 34-year-old defenseman also led the Flames in blocks (171) while averaging 19:50 of ice time per game.

Tanev, who is in the final season of a four-year, $18 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Flames on Oct. 10, 2020, can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Calgary will retain 50 percent of Tanev's salary, and New Jersey will retain 50 percent of what remains.

Signed by the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent on May 31, 2010, Tanev has 185 points (32 goals, 153 assists) in 773 regular-season games with the Canucks and Flames. He also has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 41 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Along with Tanev, Dallas also acquired goalie prospect Cole Brady. The 23-year-old, who is currently unsigned, is 4-2-2 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .886 save percentage as a senior with the University of Massachusetts.

The Stars (35-17-9) are currently tied for first in the Central Division with the Winnipeg Jets, who have four games in hand. Dallas is 14th in the NHL in goals against per game (3.03).

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to add a player of Chris’ caliber to our team,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “He is a proven defenseman with postseason experience that is comfortable in all situations on the ice. Chris is one of the best penalty killers in the NHL and will be a tremendous asset to our special teams play.”

Grushnikov, 20, has five points (one goal, four assists) in 44 games with Texas of the American Hockey League this season. He was selected in the second round (No. 48) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Flames (29-25-5), who have won four in a row, are five points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference.

"Obviously, Chris, what he's meant to the organization and what he's done for us over the four years, it's never easy to kind of let guys go, but we also knew it was something we had to do," Flames general manager Craig Conroy said. "To move forward, we worked through lots of calls with different teams to figure out what's the best thing for the Calgary Flames in what we're trying to do and trying to accomplish here. To be able to get Artem Grushnikov, he's a young, 20-year-old kind of defensive defenseman that is good on the penalty kill, strong, just a solid all-around defender. ... I think he's someone we're happy to add to the group."

The Devils (30-25-4) are five points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference with two games in hand.

NHL.com independent correspondent Aaron Vickers contributed to this report.

