Mantha traded to Golden Knights by Capitals for 2 draft picks

Forward has 34 points in 56 games, can become UFA after season

mantha-trade-capsule

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Anthony Mantha was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights by the Washington Capitals on Tuesday for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 29-year-old forward has 34 points (20 goals, 14 assists) in 56 games this season. He is in the final season of a four-year contract he signed with the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 3, 2020, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Washington will retain 50 percent of Mantha's salary.

Selected by Detroit in the first round (No. 20) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Mantha has 286 points (139 goals, 147 assists) in 476 regular-season games with the Red Wings and Capitals, and six assists in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Vegas (33-22-7), which has lost eight of its past 10 games (2-7-1), is third in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of the Los Angeles Kings, who have two games in hand.

The Golden Knights have played their past six games (1-4-1) without captain and forward Mark Stone, who has been out since Feb. 20 because of an upper-body injury. Stone has 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 56 games this season.

Washington (28-23-9) is seven points behind the Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning, who are tied for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Capitals are also seven points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in Metropolitan Division with three games in hand.

Related Content

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

Trade Coverage

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Trade Buzz: Islanders won’t subtract from roster, GM says

Letang, Penguins in unfamiliar position days ahead of NHL Trade Deadline

Devils ‘not shopping’ Toffoli heading into Trade Deadline, GM says

NHL Trade Buzz: Wennberg to be held out by Kraken against Flames

Coyotes set to sell before Trade Deadline, continue rebuild

NHL Trade Buzz: Oilers ‘talking to numerous people,’ coach says

NHL Trade Buzz: Canucks shift focus after Pettersson contract

Top trade candidates ahead of Deadline include Markstrom, Guentzel, Chychrun

NHL Trade Buzz: Maple Leafs would include 1st-round pick in deal 'if it makes sense'

Markstrom addresses future with Flames 1 week ahead of NHL Trade Deadline

Stars acquire Tanev from Flames in 3-team trade

Maple Leafs acquire Lyubushkin from Ducks in 3-team trade

NHL Trade Buzz: Hanifin's future with Flames uncertain after Tanev deal

NHL Trade Buzz: Saros unlikely to be moved by Predators