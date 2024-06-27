Sharks acquire Carl Grundstrom from Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Kyle Burroughs

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired forward Carl Grundstrom from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenseman Kyle Burroughs.

Grundstrom, 26, registered 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 50 games with the Kings in 2023-24, following a strong 2022-23 campaign in which he set career highs in all scoring categories with 19 points, 12 goals and seven assists in 57 contests. He also played in two games with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season, tallying two points (one goal, one assist).

In his career, Grundstrom has played in 236 NHL games and has scored 67 points (40 goals, 27 assists). He made his NHL debut on March 9, 2019 at Arizona, scoring a goal in the contest. He skated in 99 AHL games over five seasons and posted 72 points (30 goals, 42 assists) in the league. He won the 2018 Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies, adding 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 20 games of the title run.

Internationally, Grundstrom has represented Sweden at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 World Championships, most recently helping the team earn a Bronze Medal at the 2024 tournament, punctuating the competition with two goals in the Bronze Medal game against Canada.

Prior to his North American career, the forward played four seasons in the SHL, logging 65 points (40 goals, 25 assists) over 153 games in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) as a member of Frolunda HC and MoDo. He helped Frolunda to a Champions Hockey League title in 2016-17 and led all SHL U-20 players that season in goals (14) and points (20) in 45 games.

The six-foot, 200-pound Umea, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft (second round, 57th overall).

Burroughs, 28, played in 73 games with the Sharks in 2023-24 and tallied eight points (two goals, six assists). He ranked eighth among San Jose defensemen in scoring, led the group with 71 penalty minutes and was fifth among team blue-liners with 19:09 time on ice per game.

In his NHL career, Burroughs has appeared in 168 games and has totaled 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) and 177 penalty minutes.

The six-foot, 193-pound Vancouver, British Columbia native signed with the Sharks on July 1, 2023. He was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the 2013 NHL Draft (seventh round, 196th overall).

The six-foot, 193-pound Vancouver, British Columbia native signed with the Sharks on July 1, 2023. He was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the 2013 NHL Draft (seventh round, 196th overall).