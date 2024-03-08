Maple Leafs Acquire Centre Connor Dewar From Minnesota

TML_24_3.08_Dewar_TradeGraphic_Web_2568x1444

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired centre Connor Dewar from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft and forward Dmitry Ovchinnikov. Ovchinnikov will remain with the Marlies while on loan from the Wild.

Dewar, 24, has collected 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 173 career regular season games with the Wild. The Pas, Manitoba native, who has skated in seven career NHL playoff games, was Minnesota’s third-round selection (92nd overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

