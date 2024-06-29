Sabres acquire Malenstyn from Capitals

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forward Beck Malenstyn from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a second-round pick (43rd overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Malenstyn, 26, set career highs in goals (6), assists (15), and points (21) in 81 games last season. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward ranked fifth among NHL forwards in shorthanded time on ice (211:32) while leading Capitals forwards in blocked shots (93) and all Capitals players in hits (241). He was on the ice for 562 defensive-zone faceoffs at 5-on-5, which ranked third in the NHL (according to Natural Stat Trick).

The Sabres have seven picks on Day 2 of the draft following the trade, including the second-round pick (42nd overall) they acquired from San Jose on Tuesday.