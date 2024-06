LAS VEGAS – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that the team has acquired pick no. 21 in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for the Club’s first round (26th), second round (57th), and seventh round (198th) picks in this year’s draft.

In total, the Canadiens have 10 picks at the 2024 NHL Draft.

The first round begins tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.