Sabres trade Cederqvist in exchange for future considerations

The Buffalo Sabres have traded forward Filip Cederqvist to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Thursday.

Cederqvist, 23, has played in 19 games for the Rochester Americans this season, recording one goal and three assists.

The Sabres' fifth-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft has appeared in 74 career AHL games in two seasons with Rochester, tallying 24 points (10+14) in that span. Cederqvist added three points (0+3) in eight postseason contests in 2023.

