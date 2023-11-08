Latest News

Buzz: Kuznetsov, Zub each game-time decision tonight

Colton fined maximum for cross-checking

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Weekes: Pluses, minuses for TNT games Wednesday

On Tap: Tkachuk, Senators get big test in Maple Leafs

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period

Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid

Penguins combine for shutout to end Ducks 6-game winning streak

Keller has 2 points, Coyotes edge Kraken in shootout

Flames score 4 straight, recover to top Predators

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Wild score 2 quick goals in 3rd, top Islanders

Hughes' strong play for Canucks at both ends of ice reminiscent of Orr

Hitchcock glad to share wisdom with young coaches on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock inspired players to improve on way to Hall of Fame, Gainey says

Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender

Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame

Addison traded to Sharks by Wild for Raska, draft pick

Ranked 3rd in points among rookie defensemen last season

Calen-Addison-traded

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Calen Addison was traded to the San Jose Sharks by the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for Adam Raska and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 23-year-old defenseman has five assists in 12 games this season after finishing third among rookies at his position last season with 29 points (three goals, 26 assists) in 62 games.

"Calen is a talented young defenseman who sees the ice well and moves the puck well," Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. "He is a very good player on the power play, and we are excited to add him to our group."

Addison was acquired by the Wild in the deal that sent Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 10, 2020. His three assists against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 17, 2022, tied a Wild record for most by a rookie defenseman and he became the fifth rookie in team history with three assists in one game.

The Sharks (1-10-1) play the Edmonton Oilers at SAP Center on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW) after ending a season-opening 11-game skid with a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. They allowed 10 goals in each of their previous two games and were off to the second-worst start in NHL history (the 1943-44 New York Rangers started 0-14 with one tie).

Forward Oskar Lindblom was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League and defenseman Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed) placed on injured reserve. Lindblom has one goal and one assist in eight AHL games this season and 112 points (56 goals, 56 assists) in 336 NHL games for the Sharks and Philadelphia Flyers.

Raska, a 22-year-old forward, does not have a point in eight NHL games. He had no points in seven AHL games this season after having 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 54 games in 2022-23.

The Wild (5-5-2) visit the New York Rangers on Thursday.