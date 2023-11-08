Addison traded to Sharks by Wild for Raska, draft pick

Calen Addison was traded to the San Jose Sharks by the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for Adam Raska and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 23-year-old defenseman has five assists in 12 games this season after finishing third among rookies at his position last season with 29 points (three goals, 26 assists) in 62 games.

"Calen is a talented young defenseman who sees the ice well and moves the puck well," Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. "He is a very good player on the power play, and we are excited to add him to our group."

Addison was acquired by the Wild in the deal that sent Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 10, 2020. His three assists against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 17, 2022, tied a Wild record for most by a rookie defenseman and he became the fifth rookie in team history with three assists in one game.

The Sharks (1-10-1) play the Edmonton Oilers at SAP Center on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW) after ending a season-opening 11-game skid with a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. They allowed 10 goals in each of their previous two games and were off to the second-worst start in NHL history (the 1943-44 New York Rangers started 0-14 with one tie).

Forward Oskar Lindblom was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League and defenseman Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed) placed on injured reserve. Lindblom has one goal and one assist in eight AHL games this season and 112 points (56 goals, 56 assists) in 336 NHL games for the Sharks and Philadelphia Flyers.

Raska, a 22-year-old forward, does not have a point in eight NHL games. He had no points in seven AHL games this season after having 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 54 games in 2022-23.

The Wild (5-5-2) visit the New York Rangers on Thursday.