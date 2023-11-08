Wild acquire Bogosian from Lightning, trade Addison to Sharks in separate deals

The Minnesota Wild acquired Zach Bogosian in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and traded Calen Addison to the San Jose Sharks for Adam Raska and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Bogosian, a 33-year-old defenseman, is without a point in four games. He had five points (one goal, four assists) and 114 hits in 46 games in 2022-23. This season was Bogosian's third with the Lightning, returning to Tampa Bay when he signed a three-year, $2.55 million contract ($850,000 average annual value) on July 28, 2021, after one season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. His four assists in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup, and he has 213 points (57 goals, 156 assists) in 787 games for the Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, Lightning and Maple Leafs after Atlanta selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft

The Wild (5-5-2) visit the New York Rangers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, MSG) coming off a 4-2 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Addison, a 23-year-old defenseman, has five assists in 12 games this season after finishing third among NHL rookies at his position last season with 29 points (three goals, 26 assists) in 62 games. He was acquired by Minnesota in a trade that sent Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 10, 2020. His three assists against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 17, 2022, tied a Wild record for most by a rookie defenseman and he became the fifth rookie in Wild history with three assists in one game.

"Calen is a talented young defenseman who sees the ice well and moves the puck well," Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. "He is a very good player on the power play, and we are excited to add him to our group."

The Sharks (1-10-1) host the Edmonton Oilers at SAP Center on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW) after ending a season-opening 11-game skid with a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. They allowed 10 goals in each of their previous two games and were off to the second-worst start in NHL history (the 1943-44 New York Rangers started 0-14 with one tie).

Forward Oskar Lindblom was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League by the Sharks and defenseman Jacob MacDonald was placed on injured reserve because of an undisclosed injury. Lindblom has two points (one goal, one assist) in eight AHL games this season and 112 points (56 goals, 56 assists) in 336 NHL games for the Sharks and Flyers.

Raska, a 22-year-old forward, does not have a point in eight NHL games from 2021-23. He has no points in seven AHL games this season after he had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 54 AHL games in 2022-23.