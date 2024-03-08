Guentzel traded to Hurricanes by Penguins for Bunting, 2 draft picks

Jake Guentzel was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday for forward Michael Bunting, forward prospects Vasily Ponomarev and Ville Koivunen, the rights to forward Cruz Lucius, a conditional first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft.

Carolina also received defenseman Ty Smith in the trade.

The first-round selection will become a second-round selection in the 2024 draft if Carolina does not advance to the Stanley Cup Final. Pittsburgh, which will retain 25 percent of Guentzel's salary, also won't receive the fifth-round pick unless the Hurricanes win the Cup.

Guentzel has 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 50 games this season but hasn't played since Feb. 14 because of an upper-body injury. However, the 29-year-old forward is skating and is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve Sunday.

"You know what the team's done in the past and how close they've been (to winning the Stanley Cup)," Guentzel said Friday. "Just obviously really excited for the opportunity, and this is a special team. They've got a lot of high-end players, and they're really well-coached. Excited to get the opportunity to play for them and see what happens from there."

Guentzel is in the final season of a five-year, $30 million contract ($6 million average annual value) he signed with Pittsburgh on Dec. 27, 2018, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

"For my view of it, we made an attempt prior to the season and then, from that point on, it was just my decision to give you that view to always keep our positioning open and keep our options open,” Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said on Friday. “So, the way I have to look at it is do I believe in the group? Yes, I do. We showed that in the summer, trying to improve it every way we can.

“We can argue about the success of those transactions and moves, that's fine. But once it starts, I always have to keep our positioning and options open. That's my job, to take care of the long-term of the group. When we couldn't get to that point, and I don't blame them for one second if they think we should have gone further, I believe Jake deserves all that he gets. So, if there is any blame to go on that, I'd take it myself. But I viewed it at that point as once we got to a certain level, that we had to then go through the year and see the way that the year went, in the event that we were in the spot that we're in or had a lot of injuries and weren't in the mix, that we had the ability to move either Jake or others to begin to recoup some assets. So, I mean, I don't expect people to agree with it. He's a very popular player in the room and in the community. I think in this position, you have to make these types of decisions knowing they're not going to be popular to anybody. That's part of the job. It can be lonely. A lot of people can be upset at you a lot as you go along, but you still have to make the decisions that you think are best for the group regardless of how they're perceived and do what's right for the Penguins."