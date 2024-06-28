Mangiapane traded to Capitals by Flames for 2nd-round pick

Andrew Mangiapane was traded to the Washington Capitals from the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

In exchange for the 28-year-old forward, the Flames received a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft which originally belonged to the Colorado Avalanche.

“Today’s trade provides us with an increase in valuable draft capital and we have continued to emphasize the importance of how upcoming drafts will influence the future of our franchise,” said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. “Additionally, this move affords us with more salary cap and roster flexibility to make decisions after July 1st."

Mangiapane had 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) for the Flames in 75 games this season.

He has 215 career NHL points (109 goals, 106 assists) in 417 games, all with the Flames. He had NHL-career highs in goals (35) and points (55) in the 2021-22 season.

He can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Mangiapane is the second forward the Capitals have acquired this offseason. On June 19, they acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings for goalie Darcy Kuemper.