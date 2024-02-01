Lindholm traded to Canucks by Flames for Kuzmenko

Center can become UFA; forward had 21 points for Vancouver, which also sends 1st-round pick, 2 prospects to Calgary

Elias Lindholm was traded to the Vancouver Canucks by the Calgary Flames for Andrei Kuzmenko on Wednesday.

Calgary also received Vancouver’s first-round pick and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, and defenseman prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo.

Lindholm had 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) in 49 games for the Flames this season, his sixth with Calgary. He'll become the sixth Vancouver player at the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game in Toronto on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS), joining forwards Brock Boeser, J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, defenseman Quinn Hughes, and goalie Thatcher Demko. It will be the first All-Star Game for Lindholm.

The 29-year-old center has 545 points (212 goals, 333 assists) in 792 regular-season games with the Flames and Carolina Hurricanes, and 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 27 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Lindholm, who can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, was selected by the Hurricanes with the No. 5 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.

"Obviously I've been communicating with teams all year, but probably after Saturday morning, I talked to Patrik and they came with an offer,” Calgary general manager Craig Conroy said. “I think I talked to a lot of teams and it was more, 'What are you looking for?' and 'What are you thinking about?' conversations. They threw a real offer at me, and I circled back with all the other teams just to kind of work through to see where we were at.

“[We] went back to Vancouver, we added things. We went back and forth, the negotiation process, trying to get more to see what deal worked for both sides. Probably today we got right down to the end. I circled back with all the other teams and they put their best offers forward, and this deal just made the most sense to me."

Discussing Lindholm to the Canucks

The Canucks (33-11-5) are tied with the Boston Bruins for the NHL lead with 71 points and signed general manager Patrik Allvin to a three-year contract Wednesday.

Kuzmenko had 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 43 games for Vancouver this season after having 74 points (39 goals, 35 assists) in 81 games last season, his first in the NHL.

The 27-year-old forward was undrafted and signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on July 13, 2022. He agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) on Jan. 26, 2023, and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

The Flames (22-22-5) are sixth in the Pacific Division and trail the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators by five points for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference.

Brzustewicz, 19, has 69 points (eight goals, 61 assists) in 47 games for Kitchener of the Ontario Hockey League. He was a third-round pick (No. 75) by the Canucks in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Jurmo, 21, has two points (one goal, one assist) in six games for KooKoo in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland, after having one assist in 28 games for Ilves.

“We're trying to build this thing forward and we want to build a team that's consistently in the playoffs and eventually wins the Stanley Cup -- that's the main goal,” Conroy said. “Right now, this was the best thing for the team. We're losing a great player but we're getting back a very good goal-scorer in Kuzmenko. It's exciting to be able to add some young prospects and some draft picks. It gives us some more balance throughout our organization."

NHL.com independent correspondent Aaron Vickers contributed to this report

