Stars acquire pick in 2025 draft from Sharks in exchange for Ty Dellandrea

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has traded forward Ty Dellandrea to San Jose in exchange for Winnipeg’s fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, previously acquired by the Sharks.
Originally selected by Dallas in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old amassed 42 points in 151 career regular-season NHL contests
Dellandrea, 23, skated in 42 regular-season games for Dallas during the 2023-24 campaign, recording nine points (2-7—9) and 23 penalty minutes. He also appeared in six Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Stars in 2024, recording one goal (1-0—1).
Originally selected by Dallas in the first round (13th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward amassed 42 points (14-28—42) in 151 career regular-season NHL contests. The native of Port Perry, Ontario also had four goals (4-0—4) in 22 postseason games with the Stars.