Blues acquire Texier in trade with Columbus

Texier signs two-year extension; Blue Jackets receive 4th-round draft pick in 2025

texier_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired forward Alexandre Texier from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. 

In addition, the Blues have signed Texier to a two-year contract extension worth $4.2 million ($2.1 million AAV).

Texier, 24, was originally drafted by Columbus, No. 45 overall, in 2017.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound forward appeared in 78 regular-season games, setting single-season career highs in goals (12), assists (18), and points (30).  Overall, the Saint-Martin-d’Heres, France, native has dressed in 201 career NHL regular-season games, accumulating 79 points (34 goals, 45 assists) and 82 penalty minutes. 

Texier has also represented France in numerous international tournaments, including the 2018, 2019, 2022, and 2023 IIHF World Championships as well as the 2017 and 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships (D1A).

News Feed

2024 NHL Draft: 5 names to watch

Armstrong has plenty of options with 16th overall pick

Revisiting History: Biggest Draft Day trades of the last 15 years

Blues announce 2024 preseason schedule

Perunovich signs one-year extension

Blues hold Development Camp from July 1-3

Blues Hockey Ops succession plan explained

Armstrong signs extension, Steen named to new position

Ellis signs one-year contract extension

Laferriere signs one-year contract extension

Blues announce initiatives for Pride Month

Blues have 9 picks in 2024 NHL Draft

Stancl signs entry-level contract with Blues

Blues sign Pekarcik to three-year entry level contract

Dvorsky, Buchinger named to OHL All-Star teams

Kaskimaki signs entry-level contract

We Went Blues Day set for June 12

5 Blues compete at IIHF World Championship