Blues acquire Texier in trade with Columbus

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired forward Alexandre Texier from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

In addition, the Blues have signed Texier to a two-year contract extension worth $4.2 million ($2.1 million AAV).

Texier, 24, was originally drafted by Columbus, No. 45 overall, in 2017.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound forward appeared in 78 regular-season games, setting single-season career highs in goals (12), assists (18), and points (30). Overall, the Saint-Martin-d’Heres, France, native has dressed in 201 career NHL regular-season games, accumulating 79 points (34 goals, 45 assists) and 82 penalty minutes.

Texier has also represented France in numerous international tournaments, including the 2018, 2019, 2022, and 2023 IIHF World Championships as well as the 2017 and 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships (D1A).