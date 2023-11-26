Durandeau Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today the acquisition of forward Arnaud Durandeau from the New York Islanders in exchange for Utica Comets forward Tyce Thompson. Durandeau will report to the club’s American Hockey League affiliate in Utica. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Utica General Manager/New Jersey Devils Senior Vice President, Assistant General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Durandeau, 24, has one goal and three assists in 12 games this season with the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport. Since making his AHL debut during the 2019-20 season, he has appeared in 179 career regular-season games, recording 112 points (49g-63a), all with Bridgeport. Last year, Durandeau scored 24 goals and 31 assists for 55 points in 68 games. Both his goal and point totals ranked third on Bridgeport. The 6’0”, 185 lbs. left wing played in four NHL games with New York during the 2022-23 season. Durandeau was the Islanders’ sixth-round choice, 165th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Born on January 14, 1999, the native of Montreal, Quebec, played four seasons with Halifax in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2015-16 to 2018-19. His time with the Mooseheads overlapped with two current Devils forwards. He was teammates with Timo Meier in his first QMJHL season and Nico Hischier in his second year.

Thompson, 24, scored 50 points (15g-35a) in 98 career AHL games, from 2020-21 to 2023-24, all with Utica. He also played 11 career NHL games in New Jersey, tallying one assist.