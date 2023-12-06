Robinson traded to Sabres by Blue Jackets for draft pick in 2025

Eric Robinson was traded to the Buffalo Sabres by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Columbus received a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for the 28-year-old forward.

Robinson has one goal in seven NHL games this season and four points (one goal, three assists) in nine games with Cleveland of the American Hockey League.

He is in the final season of a two-year contract he signed with Columbus on July 28, 2021, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Robinson played in an NHL career-high 72 games for the Blue Jackets last season when he had 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists). Signed by Columbus as an undrafted free agent on March 26, 2018, he has 82 points (38 goals, 44 assists) in 266 regular-season games and one goal in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Sabres (10-14-2) are seventh in the Atlantic Division and play the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE). They assigned forward Brandon Biro to Rochester of the AHL to make room on the roster for Robinson.

The Blue Jackets (8-14-5), who are last in the Metropolitan Division, visit the New York Islanders on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSOH).