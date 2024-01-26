Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Will Butcher from the Pittsburgh Penguins in Exchange for Forward Maxim Cajkovic

Butcher, 29 (1/6/95), has recorded seven points (3-4=7) in 14 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Sun Prairie, Wisc., signed a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on July 3, 2023. He has collected 114 points (16-98=114) in 275 career NHL games with New Jersey (2017-21) and Buffalo (2021-22). Butcher has also tallied 50 points (9-41=50) in 79 career AHL games with Texas (2022-23) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He played four seasons at the University of Denver and totaled 103 points (28-75=103) in 158 games (2013-17) and was the recipient of the 2017 Hobey Baker Award. Butcher also spent two seasons playing for the United States National Development Team (2011-13). He was originally selected by Colorado in the fifth round (123rd) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Butcher will report to the Iowa Wild.

Cajkovic, 23 (1/3/01), tallied three points (1-2=3) in five games with the Iowa Wild and collected 18 points (12-6=18) in 20 games with the Iowa Heartlanders in the ECHL this season. Minnesota acquired Cajkovic and Patrick Maroon in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on July 2, 2023.