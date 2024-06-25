Walman traded to Sharks by Red Wings for future considerations

Jake Walman was traded to the San Jose Sharks by the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old defenseman had 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 63 games for the Red Wings this season while averaging 19:46 of ice time per game.

The Sharks also received a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, which initially belonged to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Detroit received that selection earlier Tuesday when it traded defenseman Andrew Gibson to the Nashville Predators for forward Jesse Kiiskinen.

Walman has two seasons remaining on the three-year contract ($3.4 million average annual value) he signed with Detroit on Feb. 28, 2023.

A third-round pick (No. 82) by the St. Louis Blues at the 2014 NHL Draft, Walman has 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) in 202 regular-season games with the Red Wings and Blues, and no points in one Stanley Cup Playoff game.