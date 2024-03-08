Jets acquire Colin Miller from Devils

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WINNIPEG, March 8, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have acquired defenceman Colin Miller from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for the Jets fourth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Miller, 31, has eight points (4G, 4A) in 41 games with the Devils this season and, at the time of the trade, led the team with a plus-10 rating.

Drafted in the fifth round (151st overall) by the Los Angeles Kings in 2012, Miller is a veteran of 507 NHL games tallying 165 points (39G, 126A) with the Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, and Devils. Miller won a Calder Cup in the AHL with the Manchester Monarchs in 2015.

Before his pro career, Miller played three seasons in the OHL with the Soo Greyhounds from 2010-2013. He was the Greyhounds captain in 2012-13 and won the OHL’s Commitment Award that season.

Internationally, Miller represented Canada at the 2021 World Championship, winning a gold medal

Colin Miller

Defence

Born Oct 29 1992 -- Sault Ste. Marie, ONT

Height 6.01 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots R

