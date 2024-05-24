Blackhawks, Islanders swap 1st-round picks in 2024 NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired the No. 18 pick and a second-round selection in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft in a trade with the New York Islanders on Friday, for the No. 20 pick and two second-round choices.

The No. 20 pick had been acquired by the Blackhawks from the Tampa Bay Lightning as part of the trade for forward Brandon Hagel on March 18, 2022.

The Islanders get second-round picks the Blackhawks previously had acquired in trades with the Los Angeles Kings (via the Philadelphia Flyers, June 29, 2023) and the Vancouver Canucks (Oct. 7, 2022).

The draft will be held at Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round is June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are on June 29 (11:30 ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1).

The Islanders now have six selections in the draft, including three in the first two rounds.

Chicago has six picks in the first three rounds of the draft, including the No. 2 selection it won at the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery on May 7, and eight picks total.

The order of selection for the first 28 picks in the first round was set following the conclusion of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The first 16 selections were set by the draft lottery, and teams that lost in the first two rounds of the playoffs were slotted into picks 17-28. Teams that did not win their division were placed in inverse order of regular-season standings points, followed by the one division winner that lost, the Vancouver Canucks.

The No. 29 pick will go to the team that loses in the conference finals with the fewest regular-season points, and No. 30 will go to the other team that loses in the conference finals. The team that loses in the Stanley Cup Final will get pick No. 31, and the Cup winner gets No. 32.

The full order for the 2024 draft will be set following the conclusion of the playoffs.