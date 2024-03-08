Sharks acquire 2024 fifth-round selection from the Flames

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired a conditional 2024 fifth-round selection from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk. San Jose will receive the highest of Chicago’s selection at the time of the draft that the Blackhawks own.

Okhotiuk appeared in 43 games for the Sharks, recording eight points (one goal, seven assists) with 44 penalty minutes. He made his Sharks debut on Nov. 2 vs. Vancouver, and scored his first goal for the franchise on Jan. 11 at Montreal Canadiens. He also appeared with the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League (AHL) for five games, registering one assist.

Originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft (second round, 61st overall), Okhotiuk has recorded 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 58 NHL games with the Devils and Sharks. He has also played in 116 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Binghamton Devils, Utica Comets, and Barracuda scoring 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists).