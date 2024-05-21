McDonagh traded back to Lightning by Predators for two selections in NHL Draft    

Ryan McDonagh was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning by the Nashville Predators on Tuesday for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Lightning also receive the Edmonton Oilers' fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 34-year-old defenseman, who had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 74 games with the Predators this season, returns to the Lightning, with whom he played five seasons and won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

“We want to thank Ryan for all he meant to the Predators organization over the past two seasons, including serving as an alternate captain,” Nashville general manager Barry Trotz said. “His renowned leadership qualities and dedication to doing whatever it takes to win made an immediate impact on our team both on and off the ice. We wish Ryan and his family all the best as they return to the Lightning organization.

“At the same time, this trade adds to our already deep corps of draft picks over the next two NHL Drafts and allows us to continue to make tweaks and improvements to our team during the offseason. We want to make decisions that help us build on the success we had in the 2023-24 season by giving us as many weapons as we can get, whether it’s younger players on our roster, more impactful draft choices or salary cap flexibility.”

Following the trade, the Predators have nine picks in the 2024 NHL Draft, which is scheduled from June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas -- three in the second round, two in the third and fourth rounds and one in the first round and seventh rounds.

The Predators now have nine picks in the 2025 NHL Draft -- two in the first, second and third rounds and one in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.

He was traded to the Lightning by the New York Rangers with J.T. Miller for Vladislav Namestnikov, Libor Hajek, Brett Howden, Tampa Bay's 1st round pick in 2018 NHL Draft and a conditional pick in 2019 NHL Draft on February 26, 2018.

He was traded to Nashville by Tampa Bay for Philippe Myers and Grant Mismash, July 3, 2022.

McDonagh has two seasons remaining on a seven-year, $47.25 million contract (average annual value $6.75 million) he signed with the Tampa Bay on July 1, 2018.

He led the NHL with a plus-18 rating and had eight assists in 2021, when the Lightning successfully defended their Cup title, defeating the Montreal Canadiens in five games in the Final.

McDonagh was selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the No. 12 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, but never played for the Canadiens; he was traded to the Rangers as part of a six-player deal on June 30, 2009. He has 389 points (76 goals, 313 assists) in 928 NHL games through 14 seasons with the Rangers, Lightning and Predators and 65 points (12 goals, 53 assists) in 191 playoff games.

He led New York in scoring in the 2014 playoffs with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 25 games when the Rangers advanced to the Cup Final, where they lost to the Los Angeles Kings in five games.