Predators add Hague, Perbix to revamped blue line

Also acquire Haula to add depth at forward

hague_perbix_predators_jul18

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images | Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Nashville Predators:

2024-25 season: 30-44-8, seventh in Central Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Nicolas Hague, D: The 26-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights and signed a four-year contract on June 30. Hague could play with either Roman Josi or Brady Skjei on one of the top two defense pairs after he had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 68 games and two assists in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Vegas last season. … Nick Perbix, D: The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract on July 1. A right-handed shot, he could also play on one of the top two defense pairs; he had 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 74 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season and one assist in five playoff games. … Erik Haula, F: The 34-year-old forward was acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on June 18. He could play as the second- or third-line center after having 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 69 games with New Jersey last season and one assist in five playoff games.

PHI@VGK: Hague takes a 2-1 lead with wraparound goal

Key departures

Colton Sissons, F: Traded to the Golden Knights on June 30 in the deal that brought Hague to the Predators. Sissons had 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 72 games last season in mostly a bottom-six role with Nashville. … Jeremy Lauzon, D: He was also traded to the Golden Knights on June 30. Lauzon had one assist in 28 games, missing the majority of last season because of a lower-body injury.

On the cusp

Tanner Molendyk, D: The 20-year-old had 47 points (nine goals, 38 assists) in 49 games with Saskatoon and Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League last season and 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 18 WHL playoff games. The No. 24 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft will compete for a spot on the NHL roster in training camp. … Matthew Wood, F: The 20-year-old had 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 39 games at the University of Minnesota last season and had one assist in six games with the Predators after his collegiate season ended. Wood will be a contender to make the NHL roster on the third or fourth line. … Joakim Kemell, F: The 21-year-old had 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 65 games with Milwaukee of the American Hockey League last season and eight points (three goals, five assists) in 10 AHL playoff games. The No. 17 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft got a brief look in the NHL last season, playing in two games with Nashville. With Predators general manager Barry Trotz aiming to make the roster younger, Kemell could challenge to make the team out of training camp and could see some time on the power play.

What they still need

Another centerman that could play on the first or second line. Ryan O'Reilly is their top-line center and the number two center spot could go to Fedor Svechkov, who had 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 52 games as a rookie with Nashville last season. Trotz had made it clear his preference is to play Steven Stamkos on the wing, even though he played parts of last season as the top-line center.

They said it

“I think it’s an opportunity for me to take that next step as a player. It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time, something I think I’m ready for. For me, it’s just embracing that opportunity and really showing the player that I am and what I can do out there.” -- defenseman Nicolas Hague

EDGE stat to watch

The Predators ranked third in the NHL in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths last season (44.1) behind the Carolina Hurricanes (47.2) and Florida Panthers (44.9). Josi was fifth among NHL defensemen in that category (47.0), the second straight season he has ranked in the top 10 (48.0 in 2023-24; seventh). The 35-year-old also ranked highly at his position last season in top shot speed (97.77 miles per hour; 90th percentile) and midrange shots on goal (40; 95th percentile) despite being limited to 53 games. -- Troy Perlowitz

Fantasy spin

Forward Filip Forsberg led the Predators in goals (31), assists (45), points (76), even-strength points (50), power-play points (26) and shots on goal (281) last season. Since 2023-24, he ranks 11th in the entire NHL in goals (79) and fifth in shots on goal (628). Last season, Forsberg was one of two players with at least 30 goals and 150 hits (the other was Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson). Despite Nashville missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, Forsberg remains a top 25 forward in NHL.com's fantasy rankings because of his elite category coverage. -- Chris Meaney

NSH@UTA: Forsberg stashes a rebound home for PPG in 3rd

Projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault

Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Michael Bunting

Joakim Kemell -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Zachary L’Heureux

Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Adam Wilsby -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

