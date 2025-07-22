Predators add Hague, Perbix to revamped blue line

Key departures

Colton Sissons, F: Traded to the Golden Knights on June 30 in the deal that brought Hague to the Predators. Sissons had 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 72 games last season in mostly a bottom-six role with Nashville. … Jeremy Lauzon, D: He was also traded to the Golden Knights on June 30. Lauzon had one assist in 28 games, missing the majority of last season because of a lower-body injury.

On the cusp

Tanner Molendyk, D: The 20-year-old had 47 points (nine goals, 38 assists) in 49 games with Saskatoon and Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League last season and 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 18 WHL playoff games. The No. 24 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft will compete for a spot on the NHL roster in training camp. … Matthew Wood, F: The 20-year-old had 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 39 games at the University of Minnesota last season and had one assist in six games with the Predators after his collegiate season ended. Wood will be a contender to make the NHL roster on the third or fourth line. … Joakim Kemell, F: The 21-year-old had 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 65 games with Milwaukee of the American Hockey League last season and eight points (three goals, five assists) in 10 AHL playoff games. The No. 17 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft got a brief look in the NHL last season, playing in two games with Nashville. With Predators general manager Barry Trotz aiming to make the roster younger, Kemell could challenge to make the team out of training camp and could see some time on the power play.

What they still need

Another centerman that could play on the first or second line. Ryan O'Reilly is their top-line center and the number two center spot could go to Fedor Svechkov, who had 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 52 games as a rookie with Nashville last season. Trotz had made it clear his preference is to play Steven Stamkos on the wing, even though he played parts of last season as the top-line center.

They said it

“I think it’s an opportunity for me to take that next step as a player. It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time, something I think I’m ready for. For me, it’s just embracing that opportunity and really showing the player that I am and what I can do out there.” -- defenseman Nicolas Hague

EDGE stat to watch

The Predators ranked third in the NHL in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths last season (44.1) behind the Carolina Hurricanes (47.2) and Florida Panthers (44.9). Josi was fifth among NHL defensemen in that category (47.0), the second straight season he has ranked in the top 10 (48.0 in 2023-24; seventh). The 35-year-old also ranked highly at his position last season in top shot speed (97.77 miles per hour; 90th percentile) and midrange shots on goal (40; 95th percentile) despite being limited to 53 games. -- Troy Perlowitz

Fantasy spin

Forward Filip Forsberg led the Predators in goals (31), assists (45), points (76), even-strength points (50), power-play points (26) and shots on goal (281) last season. Since 2023-24, he ranks 11th in the entire NHL in goals (79) and fifth in shots on goal (628). Last season, Forsberg was one of two players with at least 30 goals and 150 hits (the other was Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson). Despite Nashville missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, Forsberg remains a top 25 forward in NHL.com's fantasy rankings because of his elite category coverage. -- Chris Meaney