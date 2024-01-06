RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Pitlick from Penguins

In exchange, Pittsburgh will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft

announcement 1-6
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired forward Rem Pitlick from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Pitlick, 26, has recorded 24 points (8G, 16A) in 32 games with the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins during the 2023-24 campaign. His 24 points rank first among all Penguins skaters, while his eight goals and 16 assists each rank second best on the team.

The 5-foot-11, 202-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario has registered 54 points (21G, 33A) in 123 career NHL regular-season games split between the Nashville Predators (2019-21), Minnesota Wild (2021-22) and Montreal Canadiens (2022-23). As a member of the Wild and Canadiens during the 2021-22 season, Pitlick notched career highs in games played (66), goals (15), assists (22) and points (37). He also has appeared in 121 career AHL regular-season games, totaling 92 points (41G, 51A).

Pitlick was originally selected by the Predators in the third round (76th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

