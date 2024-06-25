Predators Acquire Andrew Gibson From Detroit

Defenseman Set OHL Career Highs in Goals, Assists, Points with Sault Ste. Marie Last Season

Nashville, Tenn. (June 25, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Andrew Gibson from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forward Jesse Kiiskinen and Tampa Bay’s second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Gibson, 19 (2/13/05), established OHL career highs in games played (68), goals (12), assists (32) and points (44) with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in 2023-24, helping his team reach the second round of the postseason before falling to Saginaw. Gibson led the Greyhounds and was seventh among all OHL defensemen in plus-minus (+36); he also was second among team blueliners in goals and assists and was third in points. The 6-foot-3, 196-pound native of Windsor, Ont., added two assists in 11 playoff games and recorded nine multi-point contests during the regular season, headlined by a four-point effort on Sept. 29 vs. Flint (4a).

Originally drafted by Detroit in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Gibson has recorded 65 points (19g-46a) in 119 career OHL games – all with the Greyhounds – since debuting in 2021-22. Internationally, the defenseman earned a bronze medal with Canada at the 2023 U-18 World Championship, where he posted three assists, a +5 rating and 25 penalty minutes in seven appearances.

