Mikheyev, Lafferty traded to Blackhawks by Canucks

Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty were traded to the Chicago Blackhawks by the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Chicago also acquired a second-round pick in the 2027 draft in the deal.

Mikheyev had 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 78 regular-season games for Vancouver this season. He did not have a point in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The 29-year-old forward has two years remaining on a four-year contract he signed with the Canucks on July 13, 2022.

Signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2019, Mikheyev has 131 points (60 goals, 71 assists) in 270 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs and Canucks, and four points (two goals, two assists) in 30 playoff games.

Lafferty had 24 points, including an NHL career-high 13 goals, in 79 regular-season games this season, his first with Vancouver after he was acquired in a trade with the Maple Leafs on Oct. 8, 2023. He did not have a point in 11 playoff games.

The 29-year-old forward can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round (No. 113) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Lafferty has 83 points (36 goals, 47 assists) in 289 regular-season games with the Penguins, Blackhawks, Maple Leafs and Canucks. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in 21 playoff games.

Lafferty's best NHL season came with the Blackhawks in 2022-23, when he had 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 51 games before being traded to the Maple Leafs on Feb. 27, 2023.

Earlier in the day, the Canucks signed forward Teddy Blueger to a two-year, $3.6 million contract.