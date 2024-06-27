Mikheyev, Lafferty traded to Blackhawks by Canucks

Vancouver receives 4th-round pick in 2027 Draft; Chicago gets 2nd-round pick

Ilya Mikheyev for trade 62624

© Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty were traded to the Chicago Blackhawks by the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Chicago also acquired a second-round pick in the 2027 draft in the deal.

Mikheyev had 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 78 regular-season games for Vancouver this season. He did not have a point in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The 29-year-old forward has two years remaining on a four-year contract he signed with the Canucks on July 13, 2022.

Signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2019, Mikheyev has 131 points (60 goals, 71 assists) in 270 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs and Canucks, and four points (two goals, two assists) in 30 playoff games.

Lafferty had 24 points, including an NHL career-high 13 goals, in 79 regular-season games this season, his first with Vancouver after he was acquired in a trade with the Maple Leafs on Oct. 8, 2023. He did not have a point in 11 playoff games.

The 29-year-old forward can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round (No. 113) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Lafferty has 83 points (36 goals, 47 assists) in 289 regular-season games with the Penguins, Blackhawks, Maple Leafs and Canucks. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in 21 playoff games.

Lafferty's best NHL season came with the Blackhawks in 2022-23, when he had 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 51 games before being traded to the Maple Leafs on Feb. 27, 2023.

Earlier in the day, the Canucks signed forward Teddy Blueger to a two-year, $3.6 million contract.

Related Content

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

Ullmark traded to Senators by Bruins for Korpisalo, 1st-round pick

Walman traded to Sharks by Red Wings for future considerations

Markstrom traded to Devils by Flames for 1st-round draft pick, Bahl

Dubois traded to Capitals by Kings for Kuemper

McDonagh traded back to Lightning by Predators for two selections in NHL Draft    

Latest News

2024 NHL Draft to have plenty of intrigue after top pick

AHL notebook: Prospects poised for NHL training camps

Top NHL free agent defensemen: Montour, Tanev likely available

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

Celebrini, top 2024 NHL Draft prospects take part in youth clinic

NHL Player Inclusion Coalition teams up with top prospects at youth clinic

Sphere generating excitement ahead of 2024 NHL Draft

Blueger agrees to 2-year, $3.6 million contract with Canucks

Berezin, who played 7 NHL seasons, dies at 52

Dubois 'couldn't be more excited' following trade to Capitals from Kings

Oilers loss in Game 7 of Final will 'take some time to get over,' McDavid says

NHL announces rule changes for 2024-25 season

Ducks, Kings unveil new jerseys, logos for next season

Order of selection for 2024 NHL Draft

Final Mock 2024 NHL Draft: Intrigue after 1st 3 picks

Seattle Pride Hockey League fostering inclusive environment in 1st season

Tarasenko shares photos of son in Cup 5 years apart

Comedian Matt Friend talks 2024 NHL Awards, Blackhawks with NHL.com