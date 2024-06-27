Sharks acquire 11th-overall selection from Buffalo Sabres

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired the 11th-overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for the 14th and 42nd overall picks.

The Sharks now possess nine total selections in the draft, including two in the top 11 and five in the first three rounds.

SHARKS 2024 DRAFT PICKS

Round-Overall

1-1

1-11

2-33

2-53

3-85

4-116

5-131

5-143

7-194

The 2024 NHL Draft will take place June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round will be broadcast on ESPN on Friday, starting at 4 p.m. PT. Rounds 2-7 will take place Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. PT and air on NHL Network.