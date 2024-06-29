Free agent buzz: Hayes traded to Penguins by Blues

Welcome to the NHL free agency buzz. Free agency begins Monday and teams are either signing their players, trading them away or making plans to move on without them. Here's a look around the League at the latest doings:

Pittsburgh Penguins

Kevin Hayes was traded to the Penguins from the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

The Blues, who received future considerations, also sent a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to the Penguins

The 32-year-old forward had 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 79 games with St. Louis this season.

Hayes has two years remaining on a seven-year, $50 million contract he signed with the Philadelphia Flyers on June 18, 2019.

Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (No. 24) for the 2010 NHL Draft, Hayes has 415 points (168 goals, 247 assists) in 713 regular-season games for the Blues, Flyers, Jets and New York Rangers and 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) in 56 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Los Angeles Kings

Tanner Jeannot was acquired by the Kings in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The Lightning received a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in 2025.

The 27-year-old forward had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 55 regular-season games for the Lightning this season and one assist in four Stanely Cup Playoff games.

Jeannot had been acquired by the Lightning from the Nashville Predators on Feb. 26, 2023, for defenseman Cal Foote and five draft picks.

Jeannot has 80 points (42 goals, 38 assists) and 314 penalty minutes in 227 regular-season games for the Lightning and Predators and three assists in 16 playoff games.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres acquired Beck Malenstyn from the Washington Capitals on Saturday for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 26-year-old forward had an NHL career-high 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Capitals this season and no points in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He can become a restricted free agent on Monday.

Selected by Washington in the fifth round (No. 145) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Malenstyn has 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 105 regular-season games.