The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman and senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale submit their final mock draft of the first round. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
Final Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Intrigue following 1st 4 picks
Predators selection at No. 5 unclear after Schaefer, Misa, Frondell, Desnoyers taken off board
The most intriguing moment of the 2025 NHL Draft could come when the Nashville Predators go on the clock with the No. 5 pick.
NHL.com writers Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale are in agreement on how the first four selections will go, starting with the New York Islanders selecting defenseman Matthew Schaefer from Erie of the Ontario Hockey League with the No. 1 pick, and Saginaw (OHL) center Michael Misa going No. 2 to the San Jose Sharks.
But starting at No. 5, their opinions vary widely.
The 16 teams that missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs took part in the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, with the Islanders winning the No. 1 pick. The Sharks have the No. 2 selection, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks. The Utah Mammoth, who won the second lottery drawing, moved up to the No. 4 pick. The remaining teams were ordered based on the regular-season NHL standings.
The 12 teams that lost in the first two rounds of the playoffs were slotted into picks 17-28. Teams that did not win their division were placed in inverse order of regular-season standings points, followed by the four division winners that lost in inverse order of regular-season points.
The No. 29 pick went to the Carolina Hurricanes, the team that lost in the conference finals with the fewest regular-season points, and No. 30 went to the Dallas Stars, the other team that lost in the conference finals. The Sharks acquired that selection as part of the trade of forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci on Feb. 1.
The Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup with a 5-1 victory against the Oilers in Game 6 of the Final on June 17, received the No. 32 pick, but the Calgary Flames own the selection from the trade of forward Matthew Tkachuk on July 22, 2022.
Edmonton receives the No. 31 selection for losing in the Final, but the pick belongs to the Philadelphia Flyers, who acquired it in a trade June 28, 2024, for a first-round selection at the 2024 NHL Draft (No. 32), which Edmonton used on forward Sam O'Reilly.
1. New York Islanders
Kimelman -- Matthew Schaefer, D, Erie (OHL): Schaefer needed just 17 games to show that he is the consensus best player in the draft. He last played Dec. 27 during the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship because of a broken clavicle, but during his limited action he displayed elite skating, a dynamic offensive game and showed that he's strong enough (6-foot-2, 186 pounds) that he can handle any situation in the defensive zone.
Morreale -- Matthew Schaefer: Schaefer is an elite skater, can kill penalties, quarterback a power play and is the projected best player of this class. He was voted winner of the Canadian Hockey League Top Prospect Award, the second Erie player to win it after Connor McDavid (2015). He would make a great addition to the Islanders blue line. The last player from Erie to be chosen among the top 10 was Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale (Anaheim Ducks, No. 6) in the 2020 NHL Draft.
2. San Jose Sharks
Kimelman -- Michael Misa, C, Saginaw (OHL): The Sharks can continue to build depth through the middle of the ice with Misa (6-1, 182), who has earned comparisons to John Tavares and Steven Stamkos for his high-end skill and hockey IQ. The 18-year-old led all CHL players with 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games, and he does it with strong skating, vision and creativity in the offensive zone.
Morreale -- Michael Misa: Misa was captain in Saginaw and had 46 multipoint games and 16 multigoal games. He scored 21 power-play goals, four short-handed goals and won 51.0 percent of his face-offs. Misa, who would provide strong depth down the middle after Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, has a high hockey IQ and exhibits patience and poise with the puck in big moments.
3. Chicago Blackhawks
Kimelman -- Anton Frondell, C, Djurgarden (SWE-2): One scout described Frondell (6-1, 204) as a "military tank" because of how competitive he is and how hard he plays. Frondell has an elite offensive game, is an outstanding skater and he uses it well on the forecheck; he had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 29 regular-season games in Allsvenskan, the second-highest professional league in Sweden. He won't shy away from physical play, which is especially impressive from an 18-year-old playing against older, more physically developed competition. He'll spend at least one more season with Djurgarden, but a potential 1-2 punch through the middle of Connor Bedard and Frondell would be an outstanding foundation for the Blackhawks to start their build back into Stanley Cup Playoff contention.
Morreale -- Anton Frondell: Frondell did exceptionally well at the fitness testing during the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine, particularly on the bike tests; he lasted 14:00 on the Vo2 Max bike test, which measures endurance and recovery, and his peak power output of 16.8 watts of power per kilogram of body weight on the Wingate test, a 30-second all-out sprint, was tied for second among all players. He had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 16 Allsvenskan playoff games to help Djurgarden earn promotion to the Swedish Hockey League next season. He is a versatile player, good with the puck, plays a no-nonsense style and has a good scoring touch with the puck on his stick. He'd be a productive future second-line center behind Bedard.
4. Utah Mammoth
Kimelman -- Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton (QMJHL): Desnoyers (6-1, 182) had an incredible season that included winning the most valuable player award in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoffs after he had 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 19 games to help Moncton reach the Memorial Cup, and he won the Mike Bossy Trophy as the league's top pro prospect. The 18-year-old is a scorer who also can play against the opposition's best forwards, similar to a Jonathan Toews or Aleksander Barkov. The Mammoth have put together a nice group of young forwards led by Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther, along with prospects Tij Iginla (2024, No. 6), Cole Beaudoin (2024, No. 24) and Daniil But (2023, No. 12). Desnoyers projects to make them even deeper and tougher to play against.
Morreale -- Caleb Desnoyers: While there's a chance the Mammoth trade this pick, there's a lot to like about Desnoyers if they decide to keep it. Compared by some scouts to New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier, Desnoyers tied for fifth in the QMJHL with 84 points (35 goals, 49 assists) in 56 games. He's the type of player who wants the puck and will do anything to get it.
5. Nashville Predators
Kimelman -- Roger McQueen, C, Brandon: McQueen might be the most intriguing player in this year's draft class. The 18-year-old has NHL-ready size (6-5, 198) and he checks every box a team would want in a potential franchise center. McQueen can produce -- he scored four goals in Brandon's 2024-25 season opener -- and plays with a mean streak. Most importantly, he said he's fully healed from a fracture in his back that limited him to 17 regular-season games, and was a full participant in the NHL Combine fitness testing. The Predators have three first-round picks, allowing them to take a big swing with the potential for a giant reward.
Morreale -- James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA): Hagens (5-10, 186) flourished at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship with nine points (five goals, four assists) and averaged 20:33 of ice time in seven games to help the United States to its second straight gold medal while playing center on the top line. The 18-year-old is a team-first player, has great competitiveness and exhibited a commitment to excel in his own end of the ice as a freshman at Boston College. He had 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games and won 45.8 percent of his face-offs.
6. Philadelphia Flyers
Kimelman -- James Hagens: General manager Daniel Briere has said the Flyers plan to spend some of their draft assets -- they have six of the first 48 selections, including three picks in the first round -- on centers. Hagens would be a good place to start. He was a point-per-game player as a college freshman and was a standout for the U.S. at the World Juniors. What he lacks in size he makes up for in dynamic skill and skating.
Morreale -- Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford (OHL): The right-handed shot (6-2, 177) was tied for seventh in the OHL with 98 points (32 goals, 66 assists) and ranked seventh in assists in 66 games, and he had 50 power-play points (nine goals, 41 assists). O'Brien, named OHL Rookie of the Year in 2023-24, has good hands, creativity and can read the ice well with the puck. The Flyers certainly could use some size and flash down the middle, and the 18-year-old, who compares his style to Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston, offers plenty.
7. Boston Bruins
Kimelman -- Jake O'Brien: The Bruins will pick in the top 10 for the first time since 2011, and could target O'Brien, who elevated his game during the second half of the season with his poise, vision, playmaking ability, and willingness to play hard all 200 feet. O'Brien can slow the game down in the offensive zone and find scoring opportunities for himself or his teammates, can check other teams' top players and play in all situations.
Morreale -- Porter Martone, RW, Brampton (OHL): The right-handed power forward (6-3, 204) has a proven scoring touch, leading Brampton with 61 assists, 98 points and 29 power-play points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 57 games while serving as captain. Boston certainly could use a powerful, game-breaking forward to add to its prospect group, and Martone, who has been compared to Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry, fits the bill.
8. Seattle Kraken
Kimelman -- Porter Martone: The Kraken have built a solid foundation through the middle with Matty Beniers, Shane Wright and Berkly Catton, their first pick (No. 8) at the 2024 NHL Draft. Now would be a good time to find them some support on the wing. Martone brings a physical, offensive game that's been compared to Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, but also the maturity to be Brampton's captain as an 18-year-old. His decision-making with the puck, ability to use his body to hold off defenders and high hockey IQ stand out, and he's worked hard to improve his skating. He's already proven he could blend well with NHL players while playing with Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.
Morreale -- Radim Mrtka, D, Seattle (WHL): The right-handed shot, born in the Czech Republic, is hard to miss. Mrtka (6-6, 218) has great hockey sense, competitiveness and is considered a solid two-way defenseman with plenty of upside. The Western Hockey League rookie only started playing competitive hockey three years ago; he was selected by Seattle in the second round (No. 71) of the 2024 CHL import draft and had 35 points (three goals, 32 assists) in 43 games. He was second on Seattle in assists despite not making his season debut until Nov. 29 after beginning the season playing professionally in the Czech Republic. The Kraken need a blue-chip defenseman prospect in the pipeline.
9. Buffalo Sabres
Kimelman -- Brady Martin, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL): Martin (6-0, 186) doesn't have prototypical power-forward size but plays far bigger, and his tenacity and competitiveness are among the best in this year's draft class. The 18-year-old made a strong final impression on scouts by helping Canada win the gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven games. At his best he should be a big contributor on the power play and penalty kill.
Morreale -- Brady Martin: The left-handed shot complements a power-forward type game with a great work ethic and intelligence in the offensive zone, something Sabres fans will be able to appreciate. He relishes play in the trenches and is the type of player who will make an impact in clutch situations. Martin had 72 points (33 goals, 39 assists), eight power-play goals, and three short-handed goals in 57 games.
10. Anaheim Ducks
Kimelman -- Victor Eklund, RW, Djurgarden (SWE-2): The Ducks have done well building a nucleus of skilled young forwards, but Eklund stands out for the way he's able to mix high-end production with physical play despite his size (5-11, 169). He relishes contact and uses his strong skating to be first in on the forecheck. He also held up well against older competition; the 18-year-old led all under-20 players in Allsvenskan with 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 42 games, and he also had six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games for Sweden at the 2025 WJC.
Morreale -- Roger McQueen: There's a lot to like about the right-handed center, who has size, a big shot and a deft scoring touch to complement an extremely good motor. McQueen appears to be fully healed from the back injury that forced him to miss 51 games this season, completing all the testing at the NHL Scouting Combine without any issues. He had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 17 games and finished the season leading Brandon with an average of 1.18 points per game.
11. Pittsburgh Penguins
Kimelman -- Radim Mrtka: The Penguins' thin prospect base can use upgrades in all areas, but Mrtka stands out as the second-best defenseman in this year's draft class as a giant-sized, right-shot, puck-moving defenseman who is an outstanding skater just starting to grow into his frame. When Mrtka fills out physically, he projects to be a No. 1 defenseman who can quarterback a power play and use his length to be a dominant defensive player.
Morreale -- Jackson Smith, D, Tri-City (WHL): With good speed and movement through the neutral zone to lead the rush, Smith (6-4, 199) had 54 points (11 goals, 43 assists) in 68 games. A fan of Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski, Smith can run the first unit on the power play or penalty kill, can finish hits, and take charge in transition. Pittsburgh could use more young depth on the back end.
12. Pittsburgh Penguins (from New York Rangers via Vancouver Canucks)
Kimelman -- Jackson Smith: After taking a big right-shot defenseman, the Penguins could opt for a big left-shot defenseman here in Smith. He skates well enough to be a one-man breakout and can make a smart first pass out of the zone. The 18-year-old has solid offensive skills, and was physical in the defensive zone while playing against other team's top lines. And he'll be a close drive away next season he continues his development at Penn State University next season.
Morreale - Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor (OHL): Nesbitt (6-4, 186), one of the most improved players in the OHL this season, compares his style to Stars forward Jamie Benn. He plays physical, relishes net-front battles and offers plenty of playmaking and hockey sense. He’d be a good fit for a Penguins team that needs to continue building for the future in its top six. He ranked fifth for Windsor with 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 65 games, contributing on the power play (six power-play goals) and penalty kill (two short-handed goals). He also won 51.4 percent of his face-offs.
13. Detroit Red Wings
Kimelman -- Carter Bear, LW, Everett (WHL): A partially torn Achilles tendon ended Bear's season March 9, but he's ahead of schedule in his recovery and expects to be fully healthy for training camp. He still finished tied for seventh in the WHL with 40 goals in 56 games and led Everett with 82 points. He's smart and skilled enough to find open ice and produce, and is strong enough to make space for himself below the face-off dots and finish around the net. His work ethic on and off the ice also is one of his better qualities, and Everett general manager Mike Fraser has raved about Bear's coachability and low-maintenance attitude.
Morreale -- Victor Eklund: Eklund was one of the more impressive players for Sweden at the 2025 WJC, including a plus-7 rating while averaging 17:24 of ice time in seven games. He’s slight in stature but plays a physical style and has a good work ethic, a quality he learned from his older brother, San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Victor was a major contributor for Djurgarden this season despite his age, and had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 16 playoff games to help his team earn promotion to the SHL next season.
14. Columbus Blue Jackets
Kimelman -- Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw (WHL): Lakovic is an outstanding skater for a player his size (6-4, 200), and the 18-year-old has the ability to skate through checks or put a defender on his hip and use his length to protect the puck and showcase another asset, his outstanding shot. He led Moose Jaw with 58 points (27 goals, 31 assists) in 47 games. The Blue Jackets have done well finding centers the last few years in the draft, topped by Adam Fantilli (2023, No. 3), Gavin Brindley (2023, No. 34) and Cayden Lindstrom (2024, No. 4). Lakovic seems like the perfect piece to put around them.
Morreale -- Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie (OHL): The Blue Jackets could certainly use more snarl along the blue line and Aitcheson (6-1, 199) not only fills that void but also can push the pace with some offensive flair. He was third among OHL defensemen with 26 goals and seventh with 59 points in 64 games; he also had 21 power-play points (nine goals, 12 assists). Defensively, he's fierce, gets in the face of his opponent and is physically engaged, assets that should have Blue Jackets fans excited.
15. Vancouver Canucks
Kimelman -- Kashawn Aitcheson: Aitcheson brings an entertaining mix of offensive skill and brute strength that makes him a nightmare to play against, similar to the Bruins' Charlie McAvoy or the Ducks' Jacob Trouba. The left-handed shot set a Barrie record for goals by a defenseman (26) this season and was a physical menace. However, he showed the maturity needed to hit hard and often while avoiding unnecessary penalties; he went from 126 penalty minutes in 2023-24 to 88 in 2024-25 while playing 64 games each season. Aitcheson also was trusted enough to draw the toughest defensive assignments each game.
Morreale -- Carter Bear: The versatile forward can play center but seems most effective on wing, where he led Everett in goals (40), points (82) and power-play goals (14) in 56 games. The left-handed shot plays the bumper on the power play and also had four short-handed points (two goals, two assists). Bear can scale a lineup, is hard on plays and will finish checks. The Achilles injury may drop him to the mid-to-late teens in the draft, but he's too good to pass up at this point and projects to be a solid pro.
16. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)
Kimelman -- Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL): The Canadiens can add one of the strongest power forwards in this year's draft class with Carbonneau (6-1, 205), who plays hockey like the linebacker he used to be in football. Carbonneau is a strong skater with an outstanding shot he can get off from any angle anywhere in the offensive zone. His 46 goals and 16 power-play goals in 62 games each tied for second in the QMJHL this season.
Morreale -- Cole Reschny, C, Victoria (WHL): With the first of back-to-back selections, the Canadiens take Reschny (5-11, 180), who has a high hockey IQ, good instincts on both sides of the puck and can play power play or penalty kill. The 18-year-old led Victoria with 92 points (26 goals, 66 assists), scored seven power-play goals and won 56.4 percent of his face-offs in 62 games. He's not overly physical but understands how to take away time and space from opponents with good positioning. He'll play at the University of North Dakota next season.
17. Montreal Canadiens
Kimelman -- Jack Nesbitt: Nesbitt fills a need as a center with size, and he showed this season he could use that size and skating to stand out on a strong Windsor team. He plays a smart 200-foot game to go along with his strong offensive skill set, and should get more time in more prominent positions next season with Windsor to further grow his ability.
Morreale -- Cameron Reid, D, Kitchener (OHL): The left-handed shot (6-0, 183) came on during the second half of the season to finish with 54 points (14 goals, 40 assists) in 67 games, and tied for sixth among OHL defensemen in goals. The 18-year-old can quarterback a power play (25 points; three goals, 22 assists) and is effective on the transition in getting the puck up ice quickly.
18. Calgary Flames (from New Jersey Devils)
Kimelman -- Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle (WHL): The Flames need to add a top center prospect, and Cootes is the best available at this spot. The 18-year-old plays bigger than his size (5-11, 186), and led Seattle with 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) in 60 games. He projects to be a player who contributes in all aspects of the game.
Morreale -- Braeden Cootes: Productive on the power play and penalty kill, Cootes has the look of a future NHL center. The right-handed shot fits the Flames mold as a strong team player and difference-maker capable of playing up and down the lineup.
19. St. Louis Blues
Kimelman -- Cole Reschny: Reschny's speed and tenacity make him an appealing prospect. College hockey will be good for him because of the opportunity it will provide him to add strength and develop his skills against older competition. Three years from now, the possibility of the Blues rolling out Robert Thomas, Otto Stenberg (2023, No. 25) and Reschny as their top three centers should have them competing for more than just a playoff spot.
Morreale -- Lynden Lakovic: Lakovic missed 21 games because of injury this season but still led Moose Jaw in scoring. He's a high-end wing capable of setting up teammates and finishing around the goal. He was Moose Jaw's captain this season and some scouts have compared him to Sabres forward Tage Thompson.
20. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Minnesota Wild)
Kimelman -- Logan Hensler, D, Wisconsin (NCAA): After taking a forward with their first pick, the Blue Jackets can add Hensler (6-2, 198) a right-handed shot who skates well and showed no problem handling older, more physically developed forwards in the defensive zone as a college freshman. The 18-year-old had 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 32 games this season, and averaged 12:12 of ice time in seven games to help the U.S. win gold at the WJC.
Morreale -- Justin Carbonneau: After selecting a physical defenseman six picks earlier, the Blue Jackets snag Carbonneau, who has been compared to Flyers forward Owen Tippett. Carbonneau is a prototypical power forward with plenty of grit and smarts. His skating continues to improve, as does his 200-foot game. The right-handed shot led Blainville-Boisbriand with 89 points and was second with 37 power-play points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 62 games.
21. Ottawa Senators
Kimelman -- Benjamin Kindel, C, Calgary (WHL): The Senators need a young center prospect and Kindel (5-10, 180) would be a strong option. The 18-year-old was seventh in the WHL with 99 points (35 goals, 64 assists) in 65 games and showcased great skating and quickness with strong playmaking ability.
Morreale -- Blake Fiddler, D, Edmonton (WHL): Fiddler (6-4, 220) ranked first among Edmonton defensemen in goals (10), points (33) and shots on goal (131) in 64 regular-season games. He had three points (two goals, one assist) with a plus-8 rating and averaged 20:46 of ice time in seven games for the United States at the 2025 U-18 Worlds. The son of former NHL forward Vernon Fiddler, Blake is a playmaker from the blue line who can get shots through but also jump down and create scoring chances.
22. Philadelphia Flyers (from Colorado Avalanche)
Kimelman -- Cameron Reid: After selecting a center with their first pick, the Flyers address their second-biggest need with Reid, an explosive skater who won't shy away from physical play. Reid projects to be a top-four defender who can quarterback a power play effectively.
Morreale -- Daniil Prokhorov, RW, Dynamo St. Petersburg Jr. (RUS-JR): With three picks in the first round, the Flyers can afford some swings, and this choice fits the bill. He offers size (6-5, 219), skill and physicality, and is strong at the net front. Compared by some scouts to Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin, the left-shot right wing had 27 points (20 goals, seven assists) in 43 games this season with St. Petersburg in the MHL, Russia's junior league. He was seventh among MHL skaters with 187 shots on goal.
23. Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay Lightning)
Kimelman -- Cullen Potter, C, Arizona State (NCAA): The Predators find a future top-six center in Potter (5-10, 172), one of the fastest skaters in this year's draft class. The 18-year-old had 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 35 games as a college freshman, and had eight points (four goals, four assists) in seven games to help the U.S. win the bronze medal at the World U-18s.
Morreale -- Logan Hensler: The sixth-youngest player in NCAA hockey, Hensler played well at both ends of the ice, including 30 blocked shots in 32 games as a college freshman after he had 32 points (four goals, 28 assists) in 61 games with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team in 2023-24. Hensler can lead the rush, can close out quickly while defending and can identify shooting and passing lanes.
24. Los Angeles Kings
Kimelman -- Milton Gastrin, C, MoDo Jr. (SWE-JR): With Anze Kopitar (37) and Phillip Danault (32) each older than 30, finding young centers could be a priority this year for the Kings. Gastrin (6-1, 194) had 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 40 games in Sweden's junior league, and the 18-year-old also made his SHL debut with MoDo, going without a point in eight games. He really stood out among his age group for his leadership ability, serving as captain for Sweden at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the World U-18s. At the latter tournament, he had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in seven games to help Sweden win the silver medal. His vision and high-end hockey IQ make him a dependable player in all three zones.
Morreale -- Benjamin Kindel: The right-shot center can play any situation, is smart and responsible with and without the puck and is an asset on the power play and penalty kill. He was named a WHL Eastern Conference First Team All-Star, and his 23-game point streak (45 points; 15 goals, 30 assists) from Nov. 8-Jan. 12 was the second-longest in the league during the regular season, behind forward Gavin McKenna (40 games) of Medicine Hat, the projected No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft.
25. Chicago Blackhawks (from Toronto Maple Leafs)
Kimelman -- Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie (OHL): After selecting a center with their first choice, the Blackhawks can take a shot with a talented forward who projects to be a solid goal-scorer. Spence (6-1, 190) is a very good skater who can accelerate with the puck on his stick, and he's strong enough to make his presence felt on the forecheck. He also was one of five OHL players to score at least five power-play goals and five short-handed goals this season. The 18-year-old will play at the University of Michigan next season.
Morreale -- Cullen Potter: Potter was the first forward to go from the NTDP Under-17 team to college, skipping his chance to play on the program's Under-18 team. An elite skater capable of creating chances in the offensive end, he has outstanding hockey bloodlines; his mother, Jenny Potter, played for the United States at the Olympics four times and was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020.
26. Nashville Predators (from Vegas Golden Knights via San Jose Sharks)
Kimelman -- Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George (WHL): Predators general manager Barry Trotz said the timeline is right for Nashville to add a top goalie prospect either this year or next at the draft, so this seems like a good opportunity to select the best available at the position, coincidentally with a pick acquired from the Sharks when they traded their former top goalie prospect, Yaroslav Askarov. Ravensbergen (6-5, 191) has the prototypical NHL size, and his athleticism and demeanor also are standout qualities. The 18-year-old was 33-13-4 with a 3.00 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 51 games.
Morreale -- Malcolm Spence: Spence was third in scoring for Erie this season, his third in the OHL. He also tied for fourth in the league with seven game-winning goals. He has plenty of speed and is a high-end playmaker. Spence had seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games to help Canada win the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.
27. Washington Capitals
Kimelman -- Sascha Boumedienne, D, Boston University (NCAA): The Capitals can continue to add to their prospect depth on defense with Boumedienne (6-1, 184), who displayed a mature game as a college freshman and had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 40 games. The 18-year-old really turned heads at the 2025 World U-18s, setting a record for defensemen with 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in seven games for Sweden, and he was named the tournament's best defenseman.
Morreale -- Milton Gastrin: Gastrin is considered a playmaker with good speed, compete and intelligence. He can play center or left wing, and is a strong skater who plays a simple and effective game with high hockey IQ. Gastrin also was captain for Sweden when it won the bronze medal at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and for the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.
28. Winnipeg Jets
Kimelman -- Blake Fiddler: The Jets lack a young defenseman with the kind of size and strength Fiddler brings. Add in that he's a right-handed shot with strong NHL bloodlines, and he fills a need as well as arguably being the best player available at this spot.
Morreale -- Bill Zonnon, RW, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL): The left-handed shot (6-2, 185) can play wing or center and has improved each of his three seasons in the QMJHL. He was second on the team with 83 points (28 goals, 55 assists) and 34 power-play points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 64 games this season. He fits the Jets profile as a player with strong compete and good defensive habits.
29. Carolina Hurricanes
Kimelman -- Bill Zonnon: The Hurricanes need to add center depth to their prospect group, and Zonnon excelled after being moved to center this season. The 18-year-old has the quickness and tenacity the Hurricanes like in their forwards. He should develop into a key contributor on the power play and penalty kill. He's expected to play with Blainville-Boisbriand next season after being traded there June 5.
Morreale -- William Horcoff, C, Michigan (NCAA): The youngest player in college hockey this season had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 18 NCAA games after joining Michigan in December. Horcoff, the son of former NHL forward Shawn Horcoff, had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 28 games with the NTDP U-18 team to begin the season. He makes plays in tight spaces and is really effective when he uses his size (6-5, 203) to shield pucks and thrive in high-traffic areas.
30. San Jose Sharks (from Dallas Stars)
Kimelman -- Henry Brzustewicz, D, London (OHL): After selecting London defenseman Sam Dickinson with the No. 11 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, the Sharks can choose his partner from the Memorial Cup championship team here. Brzustewicz (6-1, 203) had 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists) in 67 games this season. The 18-year-old right-handed shot skates well and can jump into the play, and also is strong enough to push forwards away from the front of his net. He should get more ice time and offensive opportunities next season with London.
Morreale -- Sascha Boumedienne: The youngest defenseman in NCAA hockey this season had a strong second half to the season, including seven points (three goals, four assists) in his final 12 games, which set him up for an outstanding World U-18 tournament. He's poised, defends well and has the ability to skate and transition the puck well. He is expected to play a bigger role for Boston University next season.
31. Philadelphia Flyers (from Edmonton Oilers)
Kimelman -- Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton (OHL): The Flyers use the benefit of having three first-round picks to select a player one scout called, "probably the most skilled goalie in this draft." Ivankovic (5-11, 173) doesn't have the typical NHL size for the position, but he's won everywhere he's gone, including a gold medal for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18s Championship when he was 6-0-0 with a 1.05 GAA, .961 save percentage and two shutouts in six games and was voted the tournament's best goalie. He also was the first 17-year-old goalie (he turned 18 on May 22) to start for Canada at the World Junior Championship since 1987. Ivankovic will play at the University of Michigan next season.
Morreale -- Henry Brzustewicz: A two-way right-handed shot, Brzustewicz brings great competitiveness, vision and physicality from the back end. Capable of being utilized in all situations, Brzustewicz was third in scoring among NHL draft-eligible defensemen in the OHL and had 14 power-play points (two goals, 12 assists) in 67 games. His older brother is Flames defenseman prospect Hunter Brzustewicz, who made his NHL debut April 17.
32. Calgary Flames (from Florida Panthers)
Kimelman -- William Horcoff, C, Michigan (NCAA): The Flames further address their center depth with Horcoff, who brings NHL-ready size and quality bloodlines. Horcoff showcased his athleticism during the NHL Scouting Combine when he set the record for longest horizontal jump at 124.8 inches. Another season of college hockey will further allow him to develop on and off the ice.
Morreale -- Cole McKinney, C, USA U-18 (NTDP): The Flames should continue to build down the middle and the 18-year-old right-handed shot (6-0, 200), who has been compared to Boston Bruins forward Elias Lindholm, is a nice option at this point. McKinney, who will attend the University of Michigan in 2025-26, led the NTDP U-18 team with 61 points (27 goals, 34 points) in 60 games, including 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 18 games against NCAA competition. He plays a 200-foot game, is good on face-offs and kills penalties, has an improved shot and plays with grit.
