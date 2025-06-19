McQueen finding middle ground between skill, physicality ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at center Roger McQueen of Brandon in the Western Hockey League. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Roger McQueen believes he possesses a middle ground style of game between skillfulness and toughness.

"I'd like to find the medium between both," McQueen told NHL.com. "I'd like to be able to obviously have skill on both ends of the ice but also be pretty physical and annoying to play against as an opposing centerman."

When at his best and healthy, that's exactly what the right-shot center (6-foot-5, 198 pounds) is capable of. Unfortunately for McQueen, his 2025 NHL Draft-eligible season was unlike any other after being limited to 17 games because of a fracture in his lower back.

"It was a real tough situation to miss a significant amount of time, but he handled it extremely well," Brandon coach Marty Murray said. "I thought he still brought good vibes to the locker room. I'm sure it's not easy coming to the rink every day knowing you can't be on the ice and in the trenches with the guys. He handled it the best he could."

McQueen played the first eight games of the season and then was out for almost five months before returning March 4.

"It was not the best timing for the injury," McQueen said. "At the same time, I got to be with my family a bit more and help out the younger guys on the team who had lots of questions.

"I think the biggest thing was just learning how to be a pro and how to manage your body. I learned lessons and how to stay positive through the ups and downs of the year."

McQueen gave himself a clean bill of health at the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine, during which he participated in all the testing. He was among the top 25 finishers in one of the tests, finishing eighth in the horizontal jump at 112.8 inches. He also had a 20.7-inch vertical jump, did nine pull-ups and completed the pro agility 20-yard shuttle run in 4.50 seconds starting to his left and 4.49 seconds starting to his right.

"I've been pain free for a while now," McQueen said. "I probably haven't felt better in the last three years."

McQueen said his back issue actually began while playing for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August 2023. At one point, it was misdiagnosed as a bulging disk.

He played through pain during the 2023-24 season but still had 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) in 53 games, and was able to play at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. When McQueen still was having issues this season, he visited spine surgeon Dr. Jay Toor in Winnipeg, who diagnosed the spinal fracture between his L4 and L5 vertebrae and got him onto a proper healing regimen.

"I think the biggest thing was just staying positive with myself," McQueen said. "Keeping in a routine and going to the gym, even if the rehab was just rest. Just a routine to keep everything going and especially to stay in the loop when back into the swing of things."