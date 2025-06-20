Frondell built like ‘a military tank’, brings combination of power and skill to 2025 NHL Draft 

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at Djurgarden forward Anton Frondell. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Anton Frondell is No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of international skaters for the 2025 NHL Draft and will be a top-five pick.

But his father, Henrik Frondell, still isn't sure hockey is the right sport for his son.

"Dad played tennis when he was younger and he still wants me to be a pro tennis player," Anton said. "He's trying to say, 'Oh, think about it, a training camp in Spain in the winters.'"

Anton, though, is committed to hockey. The 18-year-old had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games with Djurgarden in Allsvenskan, the second-highest professional league in Sweden, and seven points (three goals, four assists) in 16 playoff games to help Djurgarden earn promotion to the Swedish Hockey League for next season.

Frondell (6-foot-1, 204 pounds) blends a gifted offensive game with high-end competitiveness.

"I would call Frondell a military tank," NHL Central Scouting director of European scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said.

"He is a strong player with strong legs, which shows up in his strong skating. He has the perfect balance in his skating. He wins most of the 1-on-1 battles with his attitude, power, and quick stick. He delivers intelligent passes and is a real asset, especially on the power play. He has a nifty wrist shot, and his one-timer release is solid and accurate. His hockey IQ shines with or without the puck."

Frondell began playing at age 6 when his school offered hockey. His parents, Henrik and Maria, didn't think much of it, and only signed Anton up to give him something to do before tennis season started.

They thought so little of the sport they spent as little as possible to outfit him.

"So, we got loaned from some friends some pink figure skating skates that said Anna, the girl's name on it," Frondell said. "'He won't like hockey if he wears this.' I had a helmet and winter gloves. I didn't have my own stick."