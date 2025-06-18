West, 2-sport star, discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Full draft coverage can be found here.
Mason West from Edina (Minn.) High School is more than just a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft, according to NHL Central Scouting's Pat Cullen.
"He's kind of the unicorn of the whole draft class because he's not hockey 24/7, he's been splitting his skills among two sports," Cullen said on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "So I think there's room for a ton of growth in his game."
West (6-foot-6, 218 pounds), who is No. 27 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, had 49 points (27 goals, 22 assists) in 31 high school games and nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 10 games with Fargo of the United States Hockey League.