2026 NHL Draft: Villeneuve modeling game after Canadiens' Hutson

The 2026 NHL Draft will be held in June at a site to be determined. This week, a profile on defenseman Xavier Villeneuve with Blainville-Boisbriand of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Xavier Villeneuve doesn't have to look far to find his ideal role model.

The defenseman for Blainville-Boisbriand of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League only needs to check about 30 miles to the east to watch Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson.

Villeneuve (5-foot-11, 162 pounds), like Hutson (5-9, 162), is an undersized offensive dynamo with an oversized chip on his shoulder.

His offensive instincts and competitiveness in all areas of the ice earned Villeneuve an A rating from NHL Central Scouting in its preliminary players to watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft, and the 18-year-old is a likely top-10 selection.

"My offensive game, I think it goes with the skills, the compete and the skating," Villeneuve said. "But I think the compete brings in also a good defensive game. I kind of like Lane Hutson, Quinn Hughes. I like to look at those guys."

Hutson, selected by the Canadiens in the second round (No. 62) of the 2022 NHL Draft, led all first-year players with 66 points (six goals, 60 assists) in 82 games and won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year last season. It was the most points by a rookie defenseman since Brian Leetch had 71 points (23 goals, 48 assists) in 68 games in 1988-89.

This season, Hutson leads Canadiens defensemen with 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 26 games.

Villeneuve leads QMJHL defensemen with 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 25 games. Last season, he was second with 62 points (12 goals, 50 assists) in 61 games and became the third 17-year-old to win the Emile Bouchard Trophy as QMJHL defenseman of the year, following Samuel Girard (2016) and J.J. Daigneault (1983).