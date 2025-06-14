2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 defensemen

Potential No. 1 overall pick Schaefer leads prospects at position

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

Matthew Schaefer could become just the fifth defenseman selected with the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft since 2000.

The left-handed shot (6-foot-2, 186 pounds) with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League has the look of a future perennial NHL All-Star at the position. The New York Islanders have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft after winning the NHL Draft Lottery.

"He's by far the best prospect, best player available in this draft class," Sportsnet NHL Draft analyst Jason Bukala said. "It's not even debatable. You don't really draft for need in the first overall slot. You want to draft the best player, and when you look at the Islanders in the back end, with [right-handed shot] Noah Dobson and now if you can add a Schaefer, you've got two power-play type quarterbacks, guys who can push the play in your top four."

Schaefer is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. The 17-year-old had surgery Dec. 30 after sustaining a broken clavicle three days earlier while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa. He has been cleared for contact by doctors since May 1 and participated in all the testing at the NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics, with the exception of bench press and pull-ups.

He was fourth in peak power output at 16.6 watts per kilogram of body weight on the Wingate bike test and lasted 12:00 on the Vo2 Max bike test. He also had a 96.0-inch horizontal jump and a 17.6-inch vertical jump.

The NHL Draft Class Podcasts chats with Schaefer, Hagens, more during the scouting combine

Schaefer's offseason plans will include plenty of strength and conditioning.

"The main thing is just training with NHL guys, going on the ice with NHL guys, working hard during the week and weekends," he said. "I'll also go to the cottage, get away, take a break because I think that mental break really helps you."

The last time a defenseman was picked No. 1 was at the 2021 NHL Draft when Owen Power went to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres also selected Rasmus Dahlin No. 1 in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Since 2000, four defensemen have been selected with the first overall choice in the NHL Draft: Power (2021), Dahlin (2018), Aaron Ekblad (Florida Panthers, 2014) and Erik Johnson (St. Louis Blues, 2006).

Here are NHL.com's top 10 defensemen available for the 2025 NHL Draft:

1. Matthew Schaefer, Erie (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 1 (North American skaters)

Schaefer had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and was plus-21 in 17 games for Erie this season. His average of 1.29 points per game ranked third among OHL defensemen in 2024-25 (minimum 15 games) and was best among draft-eligible defensemen. He lost his mother, Jennifer, after a two-year battle with breast cancer in February, 2024. Two months prior to that, his billet mom, Emily Matson, died in an apparent suicide. He is one of three players in Erie history to be selected No. 1 by the franchise in the OHL draft (2023) after Ryan O'Reilly (2007) and Connor McDavid (2012). He could become the second Erie player to be selected with the first pick of the NHL draft after McDavid (2015) to the Edmonton Oilers a decade earlier. McDavid also is the last OHL player to be taken with the first pick.

"Matthew Schaefer is the No. 1 defense prospect in this draft class," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "He is the complete package playing a dynamic style that generates results and influences the outcome of games. Schaefer easily projects as a future All-Star in the NHL."

2. Radim Mrtka, Seattle (WHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 5 (North American skaters)

Mrtka (6-6, 218) began the season with one assist in 10 games with Trinec in the top professional league in his native Czechia, then signed with Seattle on Nov. 27. He made quite an impression with 35 points (three goals, 32 assists) in 43 games in the Western Hockey League. He split the 2023-24 season between Trinec's Under-17 team and its junior club. Mrtka is a mobile, strong skater with good acceleration and speed for a player his stature. He plays with confidence, makes life difficult on opposing forwards with his long reach and can generate shots from the back end, especially on the power play.

3. Jackson Smith, Tri-City (WHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 13 (North American skaters)

Smith (6-4, 199) ranked 10th in assists (43) and points (54) among WHL defensemen while averaging more than 22 minutes of ice time in 68 games with Tri-City. He played all situations, including power play and penalty kill, and had 17 power-play points (four goals, 13 assists) and scored four game-winning goals. Smith tied teammate Xavier Villeneuve, eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, for most goals by a defenseman while representing gold medal-winning Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. He's elusive for his size and able to skate the puck out of the defensive zone and transport it down the ice. Smith has a good stick and a commitment as well to continue to defend first.

4. Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 9 (North American skaters)

Aitcheson (6-1, 199), who was named "Best Bodychecker" in the Eastern Conference in the OHL coaches' poll, completed his third season with Barrie with career-high totals in goals (26), assists (33), points (59), power-play goals (nine) and game-winning goals (six) in 64 games. He accomplished this while not sacrificing his fierceness along the back end. He can quarterback a power play and be a shutdown, in-your-face type performer. He enjoys playing physical and can back it up. His favorite NHL defenseman is Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins, but he's been compared by many to Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers.

5. Logan Hensler, Wisconsin (NCAA)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 12 (North American skaters)

Hensler (6-2, 198) is a player NHL scouts have pegged as a potential top-20 candidate in the 2025 draft. The 18-year-old right-hand shot possesses good size, strength and smarts, qualities that also earned him a spot on the gold medal-winning United States team at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Hensler had one assist and averaged 12:12 of ice time in seven games at the tournament. He had 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) and 30 blocked shots in 32 games as a freshman at the University of Wisconsin, after he had 32 points (four goals, 28 assists) in 61 games with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team in 2023-24. Hensler could become the second college hockey player off the board after Boston College center James Hagens.

6. Sascha Boumedienne, Boston University (NCAA)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 18 (North American skaters)

The left-handed shot (6-2, 184) really opened eyes with his play for silver medal-winning Sweden at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, setting the tournament scoring record for a defenseman with 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) while averaging 24:29 of ice time in seven games. Boumedienne had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists), 24 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating in 40 games as a freshman with Boston University this season. He was paired alongside countryman Tom Willander (Vancouver Canucks) for much of the season, and improved throughout, particularly in his passing and being able to move the puck quickly. Boumedienne is expected to return to BU next season and the sky is the limit with the proper development.

7. Cameron Reid, Kitchener (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 23 (North American skaters)

An elite skater with great vision and a sense for the game, Reid (6-foot, 183) really made a push to be seen as a potential first-round pick in the 2025 draft this season. He led Kitchener defensemen in goals (14), assists (40), points (54), power-play points (25 points; three goals, 22 assists) and game-winning goals (three). The left-handed shot plays with a lot of poise and composure, will get physical when needed, and can quarterback a power play. He had five assists in 14 OHL playoff games.

8. Henry Brzustewicz, London (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 19 (North American skaters)

Brzustewicz (6-1, 203) really came into his own this season with 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists) in 67 regular-season games. He played a top two pairing role and had seven points (one goal, six assists) in five games from Dec. 20-Jan. 3 when London defensemen Sam Dickinson (San Jose Sharks) and Oliver Bonk (Philadelphia Flyers) were representing Canada at the 2025 World Juniors, proving he could step in and play big minutes in tough situations. He had five points (one goal, four assists) in 17 OHL playoff games to help London to a league championship, and two points (one goal, one assist) in five games to help London win the Memorial Cup. London coach Dale Hunter also utilized the right-handed shot at forward on a few occasions in 2023-24.

9. Blake Fiddler, Edmonton (WHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 26 (North American skaters)

Fiddler (6-4, 220) finished third among 2025 draft-eligible WHL defensemen with 33 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 64 regular-season games. He was born in Nashville and raised in Frisco, Texas, while his father, Vernon Fiddler, was playing for the Dallas Stars and has dual citizenship due to the fact his father is Canadian. Blake ranked first among Edmonton defensemen in points (33) and shots on goal (131). He had four points (one goal, three assists) with a plus-8 rating and averaged 20:46 of ice time for the United States at the 2025 U-18 Worlds.

"Fiddler has an excellent set of physical tools and can handle and transport the puck," Central Scouting's Tim Campbell said. "He's a playmaker from the blue line who can get shots through but also jump down and create scoring chances. He has the puck on his stick often and handles it with good composure in all situations."

10. Simon (Haoxi) Wang, Oshawa (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting: No. 34 (North American skaters)

Introduced to hockey when he was 4 years old in his hometown of Beijing, China, Wang started playing defenseman right away since his youth coach felt a player his size (6-6, 222) and ability would be more suited along the blue line. He had 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 38 games with King of the Ontario Junior Hockey League to begin this season and had two assists in 32 games after joining Oshawa in December. He had three assists and a plus-3 rating in 21 games during Oshawa's run to the OHL championship series against eventual champion London. He'll return to Oshawa next season before playing for Boston University in 2026-27.

"He's right up there with the best skaters in the draft, and at 6-foot-5, that's remarkable," Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "You throw in the physicality and compete, and you have a kid who's very intriguing to NHL clubs. His puck game is improving, and he's put up some decent numbers."

