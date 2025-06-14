2025 NHL Draft: Top 10 defensemen

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at the top eligible defensemen. Full draft coverage can be found here.

Matthew Schaefer could become just the fifth defenseman selected with the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft since 2000.

The left-handed shot (6-foot-2, 186 pounds) with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League has the look of a future perennial NHL All-Star at the position. The New York Islanders have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft after winning the NHL Draft Lottery.

"He's by far the best prospect, best player available in this draft class," Sportsnet NHL Draft analyst Jason Bukala said. "It's not even debatable. You don't really draft for need in the first overall slot. You want to draft the best player, and when you look at the Islanders in the back end, with [right-handed shot] Noah Dobson and now if you can add a Schaefer, you've got two power-play type quarterbacks, guys who can push the play in your top four."

Schaefer is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. The 17-year-old had surgery Dec. 30 after sustaining a broken clavicle three days earlier while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa. He has been cleared for contact by doctors since May 1 and participated in all the testing at the NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics, with the exception of bench press and pull-ups.

He was fourth in peak power output at 16.6 watts per kilogram of body weight on the Wingate bike test and lasted 12:00 on the Vo2 Max bike test. He also had a 96.0-inch horizontal jump and a 17.6-inch vertical jump.