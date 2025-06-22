Schaefer's talent, maturity make him likely No. 1 pick of 2025 NHL Draft

Matthew's brother, Johnny Schaefer, knows very well the determination of his brother.

"At both ends of the ice, he's reliable," Johnny said. "If you need a goal, you could put him out on the ice. If you need to save a goal, you could put him out there. What I find very interesting, and I think he only does this because he knew that I took pride in it, was the penalty kill and blocking shots. In the prospects game, he has no glove and is blocking a shot and then laughing during the postgame interview at the fact he did it because in my day, I was a golden-shin-pad shot-blocker.

"The fact Matt's an offensive guy, you don't see many like that, selling out to block a shot for their team. But you could feel confident putting him in any of those situations."

Overcoming loss

Schaefer loves talking about his family, about his mother, father and brother. How important and how integral they've been in shaping him into the person he is today.

"My mom battled cancer for two years and I obviously miss her so much," he said. "She's one of the strongest people I know, because she had to go through so much. You never want to see your mom go through that, but I know she's going to be here with me every day, no matter what I'm doing. She's always right by my side, giving me her strength. She fought the cancer off for as long as she could to be with her family.

"Now I'm going to do all I can to make her proud."

He scored two goals and earned first star of the game in a 6-3 win against Sault Ste. Marie, his mom's hometown team, on her birthday in an emotional contest in Erie on Nov. 22. He said afterward he was playing for his mom and knew she was with him every stride he took on the ice.

"He's just very positive and believes what he believes, that she can hear him and she's with him," Todd Schaefer said. "I don't know if I believe that, but the fact he does makes it so much easier as a parent."