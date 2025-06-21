Wang could be historic selection at 2025 NHL Draft

Haoxi Wang left China for Canada as a 12-year-old with his hockey gear and a very rudimentary understanding of English.

Five years later, the 6-foot-6, 222-pound defenseman has grown into a potential first-round pick for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Wang, who also goes by Simon, began the season with 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 38 games for King in the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

But looking for tougher competition, he signed with Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League on Dec. 3. He had two assists in 32 regular-season games and three assists in 21 OHL playoff games to help Oshawa reach the league championship series.

The 17-year-old is No. 34 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.

"Simon is an interesting prospect," Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "His skating, footwork, edges are remarkable for a player his size. He’s a late bloomer who really hasn’t played a lot of hockey so there was definitely an adjustment period entering the OHL. Oshawa has a really deep [defense] corps as well so he may have played more or a different role on another team. His minutes were limited but I give him a ton of credit, he’s really learning how to defend and manage his risk/reward game. He played physical in their playoff run and moved pucks and made good first passes."

Wang is committed to play at Boston University but with the NCAA rule change that permitted players to skate in the Canadian Hockey League, Wang saw an opportunity to test himself at a higher level before starting college.

"I did everything I could in [the OJHL] and I wanted to go for a deep playoff run with Oshawa," Wang said. "I knew there's going to be a lot of setbacks and challenges waiting for me ahead, so I'm excited for the challenges at Oshawa.

"I feel like my raw skills was there from Day 1, the only thing kind of slowing me down was my confidence level and how much I believe in myself, all the way until, I'll say, the playoffs. That's when I started really being myself once again."

If Wang had issues adjusting to the pace of OHL play, his coaches didn't see it.

"For me, it was right away," said Brad Malone, Oshawa's coach last season. "You saw so many good intangibles as a hockey player, his skating, his size, his stick detail, his physicality, his confidence with the puck. Just the way he carried himself. I understood why there was so much hype around him. He's an exciting prospect. You know his story and how he got started, and how far he's came in such a short period of time. It's an exciting thing for hockey, and it's a very exciting thing for him as an individual."