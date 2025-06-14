Mrtka could have highest ceiling among prospects in 2025 NHL Draft

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held on June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held on June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), and rounds 2-7 will be on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at defenseman Radim Mrtka of Seattle in the Western Hockey League. Full draft coverage can be found here.
Radim Mrtka may have the highest ceiling of any prospect in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.
Why?
"Not until I turned 14 years old did I really start to take hockey seriously," Mrtka said. "I just enjoyed playing it with my friends but never went to skills or skating camps."
Fast forward four years and Mrtka (6-foot-6, 218 pounds) is now the projected second-best defenseman of the 2025 draft. He's No. 5 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.
"He could go in the top three of this draft and it's not going to shock anybody," Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "He's everything that you're looking for in a player, and he's been able to deliver while having changed continents, changed leagues ... and that's very difficult. It's a different pace playing in the pros or on the European side than it is when you come and play in the WHL, but he's fit in, adapted, responded, and I think he's going to continue to elevate his game."