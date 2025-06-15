Martin preparing for 2025 NHL Draft, later career on family’s dairy farm

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at Sault Ste. Marie forward Brady Martin. Full draft coverage can be found here.
Brady Martin is just 18 years old, but he already has his career path mapped out.
First a long run in the NHL.
Then he takes over the family's dairy farm in Elora, Ontario.
"That's the plan," Martin said. "Hopefully I play in the NHL. But if that doesn't work out, then the farm is definitely where I'll be heading."
The way Martin played this season, life on the farm might be limited to offseason work for the foreseeable future.
The 18-year-old right-shot center had 72 points (33 goals, 39 assists) in 57 games with Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League, and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) to help Canada win the gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.
He's No. 11 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2025 NHL Draft.